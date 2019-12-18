News18 Daybreak | Delhi on the Boil as Citizenship Act Protests Continue and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

Delhi on the boil as Citizenship Act protests continue; Assam, Bengal peaceful

Angry protesters demanding the scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motorbikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. In at least two localities the standoff continued for around one-and-a-half hours. A police booth in the area was vandalised and CCTV cameras installed there were taken away by the mob.

Minister’s orders: In a shocking statement, Minister of State in the Railways Ministry Suresh Angadi directed Railway authorities to shoot at sight "anybody who destroys public property".

SC’s direction: The Supreme Court declined to set up a committee of a retired apex court judges to inquire into the incidents of violent protests in different parts of the country and directed all the petitioners to approach high courts in respective states.

Steadfast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted there was no question of going back on its implementation and accused the opposition of engaging in a "false" campaign over the legislation.

CJI Bobde recuses from hearing Nirbhaya rape case convict's review plea, new bench today

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde recused himself from hearing the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar, one of the four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case saying that his nephew had once appeared on behalf of the victim. He said he would constitute a bench on Wednesday at 10.30 am, which will take up the review plea filed by Kumar against capital punishment at 2 pm.

In Other News

Three’s a crowd: Strongly advocating for decentralised development in the state, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy hinted that the state may have three capitals- Vishakhapatnam, Amaravati, Kurnool.

Tough talk: India strongly rejected a resolution adopted by Pakistan national assembly on the amended citizenship law, calling it a poorly disguised effort to divert attention from Islamabad's "appalling treatment" and "persecution" of its own religious minorities.

With open arms?: An advisor to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the country will take back any of its citizens staying in India "illegally" if the evidence is provided. The issue of the amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India, Advisor to Hasina on international affairs, Gauhar Rizvi said.

Musharraf’s sentence: In a first, a three-member bench of the special court of Pakistan, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, handed former military ruler Pervez Musharraf death sentence in the treason case against him.

On Our Specials

Kashmir gag: In a shocking incident, the Jammu and Kashmir police thrashed journalists in Srinagar as they were covering student clashes outside a college. Aakash Hassan reports how it has become extremely challenging for journalists to work in the restive region.

Balancing act: When it comes to ideology and agenda, the Congress and Sena are at opposite ends of the political spectrum, with the NCP somewhere in between. The sole glue for these three parties is the need for power in Maharashtra, the country’s most urbanised and industrialised state, and the political expediency of keeping the BJP away. Dhaval Kulkarni writes that while the BJP is eager to exploit the situation to the hilt, the Shiv Sena will have to ensure that its biggest gamble of striking an alliance with its erstwhile foes does not come a cropper.

​On Reel

After the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University decided to boycott the end of semester examinations in protest against the fee hike, the JNU administration has decided to hold examinations in an absurd way through WhatsApp and email. Watch to know more.

Curated and compiled by Chitwan Kaur

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.