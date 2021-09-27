News18 Daybreak | Delhi-UP Traffic Hit as Farmers’ Protest Begins; At Bhowanipore Campaign, Mamata Hints at National Ambition

Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Delhi-UP Traffic Hit as Farmers’ Protest Begins; Punjab-Haryana Border Blocked Till 4pm, Trains Halted

Farmers’ unions have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ (nationwide shutdown) today against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the farmers’ agitation, has appealed to people from all walks of life to join the protest. Several political parties and state governments have extended their support to the farmers for the nationwide shutdown. The farmers’ outfit on Sunday appealed for complete peace during the Bandh and urged all Indians to join the strike. “SKM appeals to every Indian to join this nationwide movement and make the ‘Bharat Bandh’ a resounding success,” the statement had said.

UP Cabinet Rejig: BJP Sets Caste Balance Right; 3 OBCs, 2 SCs, One ST & Brahmin in Line-Up

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh went ahead with its final cabinet expansion ahead of the assembly election in 2022. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has included seven new faces in his cabinet, keeping in mind caste calculations, including one Brahmin, three OBC (other backward class), two SC (scheduled caste) and one ST (scheduled tribe). The main reason behind the cabinet expansion is seen as an attempt to give space to members from smaller communities, who may not have political clout but can influence results in many assembly constituencies. Among the new faces, Brahmin face and Congress turncoat Jitin Prasada, who recently joined the BJP from Congress, has been included as a cabinet minister.

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli First Indian Batter to Reach 10,000 T20 Runs

RCB skipper Virat Kohli has become the first Indian cricketer to cross 10,000 T20 runs. He got to the feat against Mumbai Indians in Dubai when he hit….. He was just 13 runs short of this special feat. During his career, he played for India, RCB and Delhi and amassed 9987 runs before walking out at Dubai. Kohli is the fifth on the list with West Indies’ Chris Gayle being the top most T20 run getter with 14,261 runs in 446 matches at a strike rate of 36.94. He has smashed 22 centuries and 87 fifties. Meanwhile Kohli had scored 9929 runs in 311 matches at a strike-rate of 133.95. Between 2007 and 2021, he has scored 5 hundreds and 72 fifties.

MP Woman Booked After for Dance Videos Outside Temple; Bajrang Dal Leader Claims ‘Hurt Religious Sentiments’

Police on Sunday registered a case against a young woman, whose videos of her dancing on Bollywood songs outside a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur city went viral on social media, an official said. The action was taken against her after a Bajrang Dal leader lodged a complaint alleging that she danced outside the Janrai Toriya Mandir, a Ram-Sita temple, in an “obscene manner" in order to “hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus", the police official said. The woman has 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account, where she posted these controversial dance videos.

At Bhowanipore Campaign, Mamata Hints at National Ambition, Steps Up Attack on BJP, Cong

As the campaign for the September 30 Bhowanipore bypoll enters the final lap, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek shared the stage on Sunday and indicated the start of a battle on the national front where the TMC could be an alternative to the BJP. Both the star campaigners made sure that the TMC cadres were present in full strength in the meeting at ward number 70 (Jadu Babu Bazar) where the party received fewer votes in the assembly elections held early this year. Party’s all India general secretary Abhishek attacked the BJP and Congress, which he has been doing of late, and said, “Among all the parties, TMC has the power to fight… Like other political parties, we will not bow down.”

Bill Gates Just Took a Dig at Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos’ Space Expeditions

It’s the battle of the billionaires, 2.0. While it’s no longer Branson, Bezos and Musk racing to go to the outer limit of space, Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist, may also have just taken a sly dig at the entire process of space exploration itself. While the billionaire has been very vocal about his climate change ambitions and making Earth more sustainable, on an interview with James Corden, Gates took a dig at the other three billionaires who are currently in a race to escape Earth - and colonize another planet. During his recent appearance on American late-night talk show, the Late Late Show with James Corden hosted by James Corden, on September 23 to talk about the climate crisis, Gates made a remark which Corden called ‘the classiest burn.’

