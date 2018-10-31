English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Delhi's Apocalyptic Air Worsens, CBI Interim Chief Refutes Allegations of 'Unaccounted Money', And Other Stories You May Have Missed
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
M Nageswara Rao released a signed statement to deny all the charges.
Loading...
In case you missed it
Shirt caked with mud, palms bruised and face dazed. That was the appearance of Doordarshan reporter Dheeraj Kumar and assistant Mormukut Sharma when CNN-News18 crew reached the Arhanpur-Nelabhay under construction road. Just a few minutes before News18 reached the spot, Dheeraj and Mormukut had seen cameraperson Sahu drop dead, shot by Naxals at close range. Doordarshan crew recounts horrific Dantewada attack here.
The BJP and the RSS are progressive organisations and have propagated equal rights for women, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while adding in the same breath that people’s sentiments need to be respected in the issue of allowing women inside Sabarimala. In an interview to CNN-News18, he refuted allegations that the BJP has taken different stands in the Shani Shingnapur and Sabarimala cases.
As Delhi’s already apocalyptic air took a turn for the worse on Tuesday, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) said it could stop the plying of private vehicles in the capital all together if air quality worsens further.
CBI’s interim director M Nageswara Rao has dismissed all reports of alleged financial transactions between his wife and a trading company and has stated that the question of “unaccounted money does not arise at all.” According to the reports, Rao’s wife M Sandhya borrowed Rs 25 lakh from AMPL in the financial year ending March 2011. However, Nageswara Rao has now stated that the loan by his wife was taken from “a longtime friend”.
Union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha met Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday and both the leaders are believed to have deliberated on the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP in Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections. Kushwaha also met BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and said he was ready to follow BJP president Amit Shah's call asking allies to "sacrifice" their number of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.
From June 2014 to August 2015, the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund distributed Rs 86.6 crore to people across the state, clearing 12,462 cheques for the disbursal of funds. The K Chandrashekar Rao government, however, has beneficiary details recorded only for 182 cheques it issued, amounting to Rs 1.69 crore. There are no details, except the name, for the rest of the 98.5 per cent beneficiaries who received the funds.
Former India Captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly has taken direct aim at the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) saying he feels a “deep sense of fear” about the way Indian cricket is being administered. In an e-mail addressed to BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and acting President C K Khanna, accessed by CNN-News18, Ganguly paints a dire picture about the state of the affairs, writing Indian cricket is in “danger” of losing the massive following that has been “built over the years of hard work from superb administrators and greatest of cricketers who have managed to bring thousands of fans to the ground.”
Agree or Disagree?
The battleground called Sabarimala reeked of desperate patriarchy, misogyny and a total breakdown of law and order. Gender rights and women’s equality were thrown out of the window. Mayhem and madness became the order of the day. The hills echoed of religious hysteria. All in the name of Ayyappa. 'Looking at their faces gave me the shivers': A woman journalist recounts the violent Sabarimala protests.
The BJP's political 'temple-ate' for 2019, centred around Ram Janmabhoomi, throws up a challenge for the Opposition. But it also presents a conundrum for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Supreme Court's decision to defer the Ayodhya case to January 2019, may well work for the BJP in creating scope for mass mobilisation on the issue. Hence, the effort to whip up public sentiment in favour of an enabling ordinance. For the BJP, Ram Janmabhoomi carries a number of pros and cons, writes Bhavdeep Kang.
On Reel
Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls next month. The key concern for the BJP government in the state is how the farmer distress that exploded in Mandsaur in June last year, will affect the election outcome.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71BFHl48M7I
Shirt caked with mud, palms bruised and face dazed. That was the appearance of Doordarshan reporter Dheeraj Kumar and assistant Mormukut Sharma when CNN-News18 crew reached the Arhanpur-Nelabhay under construction road. Just a few minutes before News18 reached the spot, Dheeraj and Mormukut had seen cameraperson Sahu drop dead, shot by Naxals at close range. Doordarshan crew recounts horrific Dantewada attack here.
The BJP and the RSS are progressive organisations and have propagated equal rights for women, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while adding in the same breath that people’s sentiments need to be respected in the issue of allowing women inside Sabarimala. In an interview to CNN-News18, he refuted allegations that the BJP has taken different stands in the Shani Shingnapur and Sabarimala cases.
As Delhi’s already apocalyptic air took a turn for the worse on Tuesday, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) said it could stop the plying of private vehicles in the capital all together if air quality worsens further.
CBI’s interim director M Nageswara Rao has dismissed all reports of alleged financial transactions between his wife and a trading company and has stated that the question of “unaccounted money does not arise at all.” According to the reports, Rao’s wife M Sandhya borrowed Rs 25 lakh from AMPL in the financial year ending March 2011. However, Nageswara Rao has now stated that the loan by his wife was taken from “a longtime friend”.
Union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha met Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday and both the leaders are believed to have deliberated on the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP in Bihar for the Lok Sabha elections. Kushwaha also met BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and said he was ready to follow BJP president Amit Shah's call asking allies to "sacrifice" their number of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.
From June 2014 to August 2015, the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund distributed Rs 86.6 crore to people across the state, clearing 12,462 cheques for the disbursal of funds. The K Chandrashekar Rao government, however, has beneficiary details recorded only for 182 cheques it issued, amounting to Rs 1.69 crore. There are no details, except the name, for the rest of the 98.5 per cent beneficiaries who received the funds.
Former India Captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly has taken direct aim at the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) saying he feels a “deep sense of fear” about the way Indian cricket is being administered. In an e-mail addressed to BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and acting President C K Khanna, accessed by CNN-News18, Ganguly paints a dire picture about the state of the affairs, writing Indian cricket is in “danger” of losing the massive following that has been “built over the years of hard work from superb administrators and greatest of cricketers who have managed to bring thousands of fans to the ground.”
Agree or Disagree?
The battleground called Sabarimala reeked of desperate patriarchy, misogyny and a total breakdown of law and order. Gender rights and women’s equality were thrown out of the window. Mayhem and madness became the order of the day. The hills echoed of religious hysteria. All in the name of Ayyappa. 'Looking at their faces gave me the shivers': A woman journalist recounts the violent Sabarimala protests.
The BJP's political 'temple-ate' for 2019, centred around Ram Janmabhoomi, throws up a challenge for the Opposition. But it also presents a conundrum for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Supreme Court's decision to defer the Ayodhya case to January 2019, may well work for the BJP in creating scope for mass mobilisation on the issue. Hence, the effort to whip up public sentiment in favour of an enabling ordinance. For the BJP, Ram Janmabhoomi carries a number of pros and cons, writes Bhavdeep Kang.
On Reel
Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls next month. The key concern for the BJP government in the state is how the farmer distress that exploded in Mandsaur in June last year, will affect the election outcome.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71BFHl48M7I
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
All you need to know about Statue of Unity: World's Tallest Statue
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 All you need to know about Statue of Unity: World's Tallest Statue
Monday 29 October , 2018 Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Experience the Making of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath
- Namrata Shirodkar Meets Sonali Bendre in New York; Calls Her Strong, Amazingly Fit
- Kolkata-Born Scientist Wins Great British Bake Off, Celebrates with Call to Mum, Glass of Milk
- Have Ajay Devgn, Kajol Bought a High-End Apartment in Singapore for Daughter Nysa?
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...