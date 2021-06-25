News18 Daybreak | Delta Variant Bypasses Immunity, Triggers Repeat Infections, Reveals Study; ‘Centre Assured Statehood, J-K Elections After Delimitation': Key Points From PM's Three-Hour Meet

‘Want to Remove Dilli & Dil ki Doori’: What PM Modi Said at All-Party Meet with J-K Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the crucial meeting with Jammu and Kashmir regional parties said he wanted to remove “dil and dilli ki doori" from the region at the earliest, according to sources. In an open discussion that revolved around building a better future for Kashmir, sources said that the PM patiently heard out suggestions and inputs from all participants.

Delta Variant Bypasses Immunity, Triggers Repeat Infections, Reveals Study; Lockdown Ordered in Sydney As Cases Surge

Delta has become a dominant variant in India due to its improved ability to jump to new hosts and by wiping out the large parts of population immunity in people, a new study has suggested. Lockdown has been ordered in central Sydney areas and authorities have released a list of public exposure sites in Sydney, regional NSW, and Canberra ACT.

Body with Oxygen Tube, Another with Gloves: Rains, Ganga’s Rising Water Level Expose More Graves in UP

Incessant rains and rising water level in the Ganga river have brought back haunting images of floating bodies in the waters. The increasing water level has exposed the bodies buried in the sands, and the authorities have been working overtime to fish out the bodies and cremate them. Local journalists have been taking photographs that can be termed as disturbing, to put it rather mildly.

‘Centre Assured Statehood, J-K Elections After Delimitation’: Key Points From PM’s Three-Hour Meet

Under the current rule, Jammu and Kashmir saw a lot of positive changes such as block-level elections being held for the first time, the Centre told regional parties at their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, sources said. After the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre was committed to ensure all round development of J&K.

Covid Testing in Children: What are the Methods, How Efficient are the Tests? All You Need to Know

With the expectation of a third wave not so far, States are pulling up their socks and getting ready to wage a war against the virus to protect children. Any treatment can be fruitful only with the right diagnosis. Testing in children is a tricky task as kids may not be comfortable with the procedures.

Priyanka Chopra Says Film Industry Was Monopolised By Few People: ‘OTT Gives Chance to New Talent’

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has said that streaming platforms have given several new artists an opportunity to showcase their talent, unlike the film industry which has been “monopolised" for the longest time by “a specific number of people." Priyanka, said that it’s about time people embrace OTT platforms because they have not only helped evolve content by opening up a space for new stories and ideas but also democratised the film industry.

