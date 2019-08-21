News18 Daybreak | Denied Anticipatory Bail, Chidambaram to Knock on SC's Doors Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Denied anticipatory bail, Chidambaram to knock on SC's doors today as CBI, ED close in

Former Union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram will today seek relief from the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant him any protection from arrest in the INX Media Case. A team of officers from the CBI arrived at Chidambaram’s posh Jor Bagh residence late last night but could not find him home.

The high court denied the anticipatory bail plea to Chidambaram, saying he seems to be the "kingpin" and "key conspirator" in the case and needs to be interrogated in custody for the investigation to be effective. Hitting out at the government for targeting opposition leaders, the Congress said that the probe agency’s actions were motivated by “political vendetta”.

Centre tells SC that social media accounts should be Aadhar-linked in ‘national interest’

The Centre through its law officer Attorney General for India KK Venugopal on Tuesday emphasised in the Supreme Court the need to link Aadhaar with social media accounts in order to trace users in national interest.

The top law officer in his argument said that this could help the Centre tackle cyber crimes despite Facebook and Whatsapp insisting that the matter was an international issue.

In Other News

ICJ move: Pakistan said on Tuesday it would take the Kashmir dispute with India to International Court of Justice, after New Delhi revoked special status for its portion of the region earlier this month, to the fury of Islamabad.

Rain aftermath: The northern states on Tuesday grappled with the aftermath of the heavy rains during the weekend with damaged roads still left to be repaired, flooded fields, rivers in spate and more bodies of victims being recovered. In the national capital, the Yamuna River was flowing almost a metre above the danger mark and threatened to swell further.

London calling: The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call to PM Modi on Tuesday affirmed UK’s stance on the Kashmir issue calling it a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan. The issue of the violent clashes outside the Indian High Commission in London was also raised during the conversation.

Italian PM resigns: Italy's prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation on Tuesday as he made a blistering attack on his own interior minister, Matteo Salvini, accusing him of sinking the ruling coalition and endangering the economy for personal and political gain.

On Our Specials

A terrifying 15 minutes: As hearts almost stopped, scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully placed Chandrayaan-2, the country’s second lunar mission, into its orbit around the Moon. The lunar orbit insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was fired between 8.34am and 9.02am on Tuesday, ending a 28-minute firing of the engines to put the lunarcraft into its destined orbit. Deepa Balakrishnan describes the challenges of India’s moon mission and what lies next for the spacecraft.

Careful calculations: After holding four Cabinet meetings with himself over the last three weeks, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa finally expanded his Cabinet on Tuesday. If the previous Kumaraswamy regime was filled with a majority of Vokkaligas, the Yediyurappa Cabinet (or half Cabinet) is filled with mostly Lingayat faces. This is the community that has backed Yediyurappa maximum in the past and contributes to the BJP’s major vote-share. Also inducted were mining scam accused B Sreeramulu and Laxman Savadi, an accused in the ‘porngate’ scandal. Deepika Balakrishnan analyses the caste, regional and political arithmetic that had be accounted for in the making of BSY’s cabinet.

On Reel

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on Tuesday was banned from giving public speeches anywhere in Malaysia. Here's why.

