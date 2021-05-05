News18 Daybreak | Didi to Take Over as Bengal CM for 3rd Term; Bill and Melinda Gates’ Daughter Opens up on Parents' Divorce

Mamata Banerjee Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: Didi to Take Over as Bengal CM for 3rd Term After Astounding Victory in Assembly Polls

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will be sworn-in as West Bengal chief minister for the third straight term today after she spearheaded her party to a remarkable victory in the assembly polls.

Pets Are Safe From Covid, But Are Zoo and Street Animals? Here’s What Experts Have to Say

After eight Asiatic lions tested positive for coronavirus at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, making it the first case of animals contracting COVID-19 in India, questions have been raised again about the spread of the virus among animals.

Lockdowns Bring Covid Numbers Down in States and UTs Hit Hardest by Pandemic

Maharashtra and Delhi, hit hard by the second wave of coronavirus, have seen a weekly decline in active cases. Maharashtra that once carried half of the active caseload burden in India has seen a decline consistently for the second week. Two other big states — Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh — have also seen active caseload burdens come down.

India to Take Back Illegal Migrants From UK in Return for Visas for 3,000 Young Workers

The United Kingdom and India on Tuesday signed an agreement on migration and mobility between the two countries, an Indian foreign ministry official said.

Is Ibu Hatela from ‘Gunda’ in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Movie? Bollywood Fans ‘Spot’ Him in New Trailer

Watching a Marvel movie, or even the trailer of one, often means a trip down nostalgia lane: one filled with heroes who no longer exist. But for Desi fans of Marvel, it may be a different kind of nostalgia, with a tinge of Bollywood connection added to it.

Bill and Melinda Gates’ Daughter Opens up on Parents’ Divorce in Viral Instagram Post

Soon after the billionaire couple Bill and Melinda Gates made a public announcement about their divorce after 27 years of marriage, their oldest daughter Jennifer Gates has revealed that their family has been going through a ‘challenging stretch of time’.

Former Australian Test Cricketer Kidnapped, Assaulted and Threatened with Firearm

Former Australia Test cricketer Stuart Macgill is said to be kidnapped and was also held for ransom by some men in Australia’s Sydney. According to ‘The Daily Telegraph’ the local cops have confirmed that a 50-year-old was ‘confronted’ and abducted at gunpoint. In-fact the incident happened on April 14 but came to light later.

