News18 Daybreak | Donald Trump Assures India of a Trade Deal, UK's SC Deals a Blow to Boris and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

‘We’ll have a trade deal very soon’: US President Donald Trump assures India after meeting PM Modi

India and the United States will have a trade deal very soon, President Donald Trump said in a measured statement following a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday. According to reports, the two sides failed to reach an agreement over Information and communications technology (ICT) products. The US President in the media interaction, however, assured that a “larger deal” is in the pipeline and will be finalised soon. Modi and Trump are scheduled to meet again in three days.

Blow to PM Boris Johnson as UK’s SC rules suspension of parliament ‘unlawful’

In a major blow to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain's highest court ruled on Tuesday that his decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the crucial countdown to the country's Brexit deadline was illegal. According to Supreme Court President Brenda Hale, the suspension "was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions”. Johnson, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly, has refused to say whether he will resign if he is found to have broken the law, or will seek to shut down Parliament again.

Tragic: At least 26 people were killed and more than 300 injured after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted several cities in the northern parts of Pakistan, including capital Islamabad, on Tuesday. The tremors were felt in parts of India like Delhi and NCR region, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Kashmir.

Check on social media?: The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Centre three weeks to submit details of its progress on a policy to regulate social media. The top court bench emphasized that the issue spans the state’s sovereignty and the individual’s privacy.

In trouble: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday registered a case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in connection with the Rs 25000-crore scam pertaining to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB).

Fitting reply: Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg responded to Donald Trump's mocking of her online by changing her Twitter biography to read: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future”, the same words used by the US President.

Coveted award: Veteran actor and one of the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry, Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for India’s biggest film honour Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The award comprises of a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

A tough and lonely fight: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared by-elections to 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka next month. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who is fighting a lonely battle at 76 is moving earth and heaven to ensure his government stays in power. DP Satish writes that BS Yediyurappa has a tough and lonely battle ahead especially since he has been unable to get a single penny for flood relief.

The law student from Shahjahanpur, who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape, was detained for questioning on Tuesday in the extortion case. Watch to know more.

