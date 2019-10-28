News18 Daybreak | Donald Trump Confirms ISIS Chief Killed in Raid by US Forces and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Al-Furqan media: This image made from video posted on a militant website on Monday, April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, being interviewed by his group's Al-Furqan media outlet. Al-Bagdadi acknowledged in his first video since June 2014 that IS lost the war in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz that was captured last month by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. (AP/PTI)
Today’s Big Stories
'He died like a coward': Donald Trump confirms IS chief killed in US raids
President Donald Trump on Sunday said the elusive leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had been killed, dying "like a dog" in a daring night-time raid by US special forces in northwest Syria. In a televised address, Trump said that a "large number" of Islamic State (IS) group militants had been killed during a raid by the US forces, which culminated with Baghdadi cornered in a tunnel, where he detonated a suicide vest. The raid involving eight helicopters flying more than an hour from an undisclosed base - was carried out with the cooperation from Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iraq, according to Trump.
As Shiv Sena plays hardball with BJP in Maharashtra, Amit Shah likely to meet Uddhav Thackeray on Oct 30
BJP president Amit Shah might visit Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday after attending a meeting of the BJP's newly-elected MLAs to elect the leader of the House in Mumbai, days after the results of the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared. Shah's meeting with Thackeray assumes huge political significance given the Sena's demand for equal sharing of power in the next government in view of the senior ally's weakened tally. According to sources, Sena's equal sharing of power entails chief ministership for Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, a first-time MLA.
In Other News
Alliance govt: Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as the Haryana chief minister for a second term on Sunday. He along with Jannnayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala, as the deputy CM, will lead the BJP-JJP (Jannayak Janata Party) coalition government in the state.
Troubled state of affairs: Truckers and labourers have been asked to leave Shopian after four militant attacks over the last 15 days on non-locals in south Kashmir left five dead. The police have, however, notified safe spots for truckers coming to Kashmir to ferry apples.
Push for peace?: Days before the Supreme Court is to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya issue, PM Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio address recalled how political parties and the civil society played a mature role in uniting people when efforts were made to create fissures ahead of the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land.
Severe situation: The air quality in the national capital turned "hazardous" on Monday morning, day after revellers defied the Supreme Court enforced two-hour limit for bursting crackers on Diwali. There was however some respite for residents of Mumbai and Kolkata as the AQI in the cites was under 200.
Dreary Diwali: It was a dark Diwali for over 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) as their indefinite strike entered the 23rd day on Sunday. The "sacked" employees and their families spent the festival of lights in protests in front of the TSRTC depots across the state.
On Our Specials
Making inroads: The victory of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the Bihar assembly by-elections from Kishanganj has inflicted a severe blow to the secular strain of political parties, which have hitherto been thriving on the preponderant Muslim votes in the Seemanchal region of Bihar. Ashok Mishra writes about how this shows that the Muslims’ disposition in this region towards the mainline secular parties is undergoing a significant change.
On Reel
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has demanded a written assurance from its ally BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power". Watch to know more.
Curated and compiled by Angana Chakrabarti
