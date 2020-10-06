News18 Daybreak | Donald Trump's Condition Remains Unclear; Virat Kohli Becomes 1st Indian to Score 9000 Runs in T20 Cricket and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Trump's Condition Remains Unclear as More Officials Test Positive for Coronavirus; India May Have Crossed Covid-19 Peak in September: Fin Min

President Donald Trump’s health status has been unclear as the drama around his treatment and the coronavirus’s toll on the White House continued to mount after he was admitted Friday to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Amid questions about whether Trump could relocate to the White House without endangering himself and others came a reminder that the virus may still be spreading through the West Wing and beyond.

Covid-19 in India: The Finance Ministry said that it is possible that India passed its Covid-19 peak in September as the number of daily cases has significantly decreased in the past one week. It, however, cautioned that the pandemic was far from over.

In Other News

Warning: A day after walking out of the NDA targeting Bihar chief minister, LJP president Chirag Paswan said that he wants a BJP-led government in the state as he no longer trusts Nitish Kumar. Paswan also appealed to people against voting for Kumar's JD(U) and claimed that an alliance of his party and the BJP will come to power.

Hathras tragedy: Nineteen FIRs have been filed in connection with the Hathras rape case- related to either social media posts or comments on television channels, which have been seen as an "attempt to manipulate the incident". Meanwhile, India termed "unwarranted" the UN Resident Coordinator's statement on the alleged rape and murder in Hathras and Balrampur.

Scored: Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli has become the first Indian batsman to score 9000 T20 runs, when he scored his 10th run against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL game number 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

GST compensation: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the states which received less apportionment of Integrated GST (IGST) for 2017-18, the Centre will next week transfer a cumulative Rs 24,000 crore to them. On the issue of IGST, she said excess IGST apportioned to certain states would be retrieved.

On Our Specials

CBI knocks: Congress strongman and its Karnataka unit president, DK Shivakumar, was searched by CBI sleuths as the investigation agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. This means the sleuths are poring over the disproportionate assets and wealth accumulated vis-a-vis to the known sources of income. Kushala Satyanarayana writes.

Political heat: The Hathras incident and Farm Act 2020 have afforded the Congress party an opportunity to mobilise the middle-class and farmers against the BJP. The Congress feels, as the intersecting fault lines of caste, class and gender exert a powerful emotional appeal. Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi look to Hathras -- as the case fits the paradigm of state-enabled oppression of Dalits by the upper castes. Bhavdeep Kang writes why Hathras tragedy has generated such political heat.