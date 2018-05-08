News18 Daybreak | Dust Storm Hits Delhi and Other Stories You May Have Missed

In case you missed it

A high-velocity dust storm hit the national capital on Monday night. The storm, with a wind speed of 70 kilometres per hours, hit Delhi around 11.20 PM. Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Chandigarh also experienced strong winds accompanied by rain, with trees swaying violently in the dark. Two people were also injured in a storm in Uttarakhand. Storms also hit Haryana and Punjab with many residents preferring to stay indoors in view of the IMD forecasting thunderstorm and squall on Tuesday in several parts of north India. The intensity of the storm is only expected to increase on Tuesday prompting authorities to put in place various emergency measures such as part-closure of schools and cancelling leave of civic officials.

The Delhi government had put search and rescue teams on standby and the traffic police had been alerted their field formations to be ready for removal of obstacles after the meteorological department on Monday issued a warning of heavy rain and thunderstorm.

The Supreme Court has formed a Constitution Bench to hear the petition filed by two Congress MPs seeking initiation of impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Dipak Misra. The list of business for the Supreme Court showed that the petition would be heard on Tuesday by a five-judge bench.

Meanwhile, in an intriguing comment, Justice J Chelameswar said the law that nobody will be a judge in his own cause has perhaps undergone changes "in last few months". The judge’s remarks came when he was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal that Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra cannot assume the role of the ‘master of roster’ when the petition seeks initiation of the impeachment proceedings against the CJI himself.

In the first incident in recent times of a tourist falling prey to the Kashmir unrest, a 22-year-old tourist from Chennai passed away on Monday after being injured in stone pelting on Srinagar-Gulmarg Road near Narbal. Another 19-year-old girl, identified as Sabreena from Handwara, too, suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

As the Karnataka poll date inches closer, an opinion poll conducted by ABP has projected ruling Congress to emerge as the single largest party in a hung Assembly. The opinion poll said that Congress would get a 38% vote share, followed by BJP at 33% and Janata Dal (Secular) at 22%. But none of the parties would get the magic figure of 112, and hence, fall short of forming a government in the state on their own.

The Supreme Court vacated the stay on the trial in the Kathua rape and murder case and transferred it outside Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot in Punjab. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed that the trial should be held in-camera, be fast-tracked and conducted on a day-to-day basis to avoid any delay. It also declined to entertain pleas to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

A day after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Namaz should be offered in mosques instead of public places, the state’s waqf board has asked the administration to vacate the illegally occupied mosques in villages neighbouring the Gurugram district. In a letter to the district administration, the Waqf Board said Muslims in and around Gurugram face a shortage of mosques to offer prayers and sought help to vacate around 20 mosques that have been encroached upon in the region.

The Jinnah portrait controversy at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has once again made Muhammad Ali Jinnah a part of the national political discourse. On this day, only a handful of people who had actually met and interacted with him are still alive and active. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is one such person. He had actually met Jinnah in Lahore in 1945 and also struck him with a stray ball. Here’s the story on what happened the time Singh was playing hockey.

In a shocking incident, a DJ allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old man to death at a discotheque in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh on Sunday night. The accused DJ, identified as Deepak Vashisht, alias DJ Yuri, has been arrested and police have recovered a butter knife with which the accused allegedly committed the murder. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.

On reel

The IMD has predicted dust and hail storms across 13 states and 2 Union Territories. But this is more than just a rainy weather forecast. From concerns over loss of property and life to crop damage and agrarian crises, News18.com delves into what’s at stake with the erratic weather pattern. So, what’s at stake?

(Get a fresh dose of the news that matters, delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way, to get you started and informed, for the day ahead. Subscribe to News18 Daybreak here.)