English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | EC Bars Maneka Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati and Azam Khan from Campaigning and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
What to Watch Out For
EC bars Maneka Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati and Azam Khan from campaigning
In a scathing move, the Election Commission on Monday issued orders barring four top political leaders, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati from campaigning for a stipulated period of time.
The poll body took the decision over remarks made by the leaders during various rallies ahead of the second phase of polling in the northern state.
Decisive action: While Khan was penalised for his sexist jibe against BJP candidate Jaya Prada, Gandhi’s ban came after she stirred controversy for asking Muslims in Sultanpur to vote for her if they wanted jobs.
Earlier on Monday morning, the poll body had barred UP CM Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and Mayawati for 48 hours. The EC in its order said it was convinced that both the leaders “made highly provocative speech which has the tone and tenor to aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred between different religious communities”.
The poll watchdog pulled up Adityanath over his comment: “Have faith in Ali, we have faith in Bajrangbali”. Meanwhile, the BSP chief was issued a notice for her speech in Deoband, in which she had appealed to the Muslim community to not vote for the Congress.
He said she said: The BSP supremo Mayawati in a press conference launched a scathing attack on the EC over the ban and criticized the poll body for its “anti-Dalit mentality”.
"The decision by the Election Commission to impose a 48 hour-ban on me was taken under some kind of pressure….I have been denied the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression. This day will be known as a black day in the history of EC," Mayawati said.
Mayawati also remarked that the EC has been unable to do anything against “the real person who violated the Model Code of Conduct – PM Modi”.
“PM Modi is using Army for votes while Amit Shah is continuously spreading hate for a certain community, but the EC has no courage to take any kind of action against them,” she said.
Not a first: This isn’t the first time that the EC has enforced such a stringent action against politicians over “inflammatory” remarks. Prime Minister Modi himself, during a recent campaign, reminded the electorate about the time when Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray faced flak from the Election Commission.
In the year 1999, the ECI had debarred Bal Thackeray from contesting election as well as from the right of voting for six years. Such cases of bans were also issued by the ECI in 2014 against Amit Shah, Baba Ramdev, and Azam Khan during the Lok Sabha polls.
What You May Have Missed
Paris' historic Notre Dame Cathedral devastated in ferocious blaze during renovation works
The spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris collapsed on Monday as a huge fire ravaged the roof of the landmark structure in central Paris, at a time when renovation works were being carried out at the site. The cathedral, one of the most historic landmarks in Paris and one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world, is at least partially destroyed. As the disaster was unfolding, the Paris Fire service said it would not be able to halt the spread of the fire. The world reacted to the live images of red flames and thick smoke enveloping the roof in centre of Paris, with utter shock and devastation.
French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his desolation over the tragedy and said, “like all my compatriots I am sad to see a part of us burn this evening.” Meanwhile, his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in a tweet suggested that “flying water tankers” be used to fight the Notre Dame fire. The French civil security agency, Sécurité Civile, however, rejected Trump’s advice on the grounds that such a method could aggravate the damage.
After lenders fail to take call on emergency funding, Jet Airways halts global operations till Thursday
Jet Airways on Monday said its services on overseas routes will remain grounded until April 18, even as the lenders failed to take a call on extending an emergency funding to the airline. In an internal communication, chief executive Vinay Dube also said the airline's board will meet Tuesday to discuss the next step for the carrier. This is the third time that airline has extended suspension of these flights, which was first announced for last Thursday.
News18 Election Tracker: AAP-Cong tussle continues, BJP’s Bhojpuri bid and Ramdas Athawale urges Kumaraswamy to join BJP
You are helping Modi in UP too, says Kejriwal after Rahul tweets four-seat offer in Delhi
A war of words ensued between Congress president and Aam Aadmi party leaders on Monday after Rahul Gandhi offered four seats to Arvind Kejriwal's party in Delhi. In an attempt to build pressure on AAP for a united fight against BJP, Gandhi tweeted that his party is willing to concede four Delhi seats to Kejriwal's party. "An alliance between the Congress and AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP," Rahul Gandhi said. The Aam Admi Party chief, however, hit out at the Congress chief and said, “Your tweets show that the coalition is not at your will but just show-off.” Kejriwal also accused Gandhi of helping Modi by distributing anti-Modi votes in UP and other states too.”
BJP fields Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan from Yogi's Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad moved to Sant Kabir Nagar
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released a fresh list of seven candidates for Uttar Pradesh with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan and Nishad Party chief's son getting tickets from the eastern UP seat. Keeping in mind the actor's popularity among the Bhojpuri-speaking population of Purvanchal, Kishan has been fielded from Gorakhpur. The actor had met UP CM Yogi Adityanath a few days ago and had announced to fight elections from "wherever the party will ask him to contest". Meanwhile, from the Sant Kabir Nagar seat, the party has decided to field Pravin Nishad, who recently joined the BJP at the same time that his father, Sanjay Nishad, parted ways with the Mahagathbandhan and extended his support to the saffron party. Praveen Nishad had defeated UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the previous elections.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale invites Kumaraswamy to join hands with BJP
Union Social Justice Minister and Republican Party of India(A) president Ramdas Athawale on Monday said the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka would not last long and asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to join hands with the BJP for the state's welfare. "Kumaraswamy is upset, I request him — why are you behind the Congress when the BJP-JD(S) coalition government can be formed?", Athawale said. The Dalit leader also termed the Congress as "casteist" and said that party president Rahul Gandhi should not dream about becoming Prime Minister.
On Reel
Nandita Das and Manav Kaul, both actor-directors, have teamed up for a new film titled ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai,’ a modern-day retelling of Saeed Mirza’s classic film of the same name. In a freewheeling chat, they opened up about pent-up anger, intolerance, creative freedom and their political views.
EC bars Maneka Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati and Azam Khan from campaigning
In a scathing move, the Election Commission on Monday issued orders barring four top political leaders, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati from campaigning for a stipulated period of time.
The poll body took the decision over remarks made by the leaders during various rallies ahead of the second phase of polling in the northern state.
Decisive action: While Khan was penalised for his sexist jibe against BJP candidate Jaya Prada, Gandhi’s ban came after she stirred controversy for asking Muslims in Sultanpur to vote for her if they wanted jobs.
Earlier on Monday morning, the poll body had barred UP CM Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and Mayawati for 48 hours. The EC in its order said it was convinced that both the leaders “made highly provocative speech which has the tone and tenor to aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred between different religious communities”.
The poll watchdog pulled up Adityanath over his comment: “Have faith in Ali, we have faith in Bajrangbali”. Meanwhile, the BSP chief was issued a notice for her speech in Deoband, in which she had appealed to the Muslim community to not vote for the Congress.
He said she said: The BSP supremo Mayawati in a press conference launched a scathing attack on the EC over the ban and criticized the poll body for its “anti-Dalit mentality”.
"The decision by the Election Commission to impose a 48 hour-ban on me was taken under some kind of pressure….I have been denied the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression. This day will be known as a black day in the history of EC," Mayawati said.
Mayawati also remarked that the EC has been unable to do anything against “the real person who violated the Model Code of Conduct – PM Modi”.
“PM Modi is using Army for votes while Amit Shah is continuously spreading hate for a certain community, but the EC has no courage to take any kind of action against them,” she said.
Not a first: This isn’t the first time that the EC has enforced such a stringent action against politicians over “inflammatory” remarks. Prime Minister Modi himself, during a recent campaign, reminded the electorate about the time when Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray faced flak from the Election Commission.
In the year 1999, the ECI had debarred Bal Thackeray from contesting election as well as from the right of voting for six years. Such cases of bans were also issued by the ECI in 2014 against Amit Shah, Baba Ramdev, and Azam Khan during the Lok Sabha polls.
What You May Have Missed
Paris' historic Notre Dame Cathedral devastated in ferocious blaze during renovation works
The spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris collapsed on Monday as a huge fire ravaged the roof of the landmark structure in central Paris, at a time when renovation works were being carried out at the site. The cathedral, one of the most historic landmarks in Paris and one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world, is at least partially destroyed. As the disaster was unfolding, the Paris Fire service said it would not be able to halt the spread of the fire. The world reacted to the live images of red flames and thick smoke enveloping the roof in centre of Paris, with utter shock and devastation.
French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed his desolation over the tragedy and said, “like all my compatriots I am sad to see a part of us burn this evening.” Meanwhile, his US counterpart, Donald Trump, in a tweet suggested that “flying water tankers” be used to fight the Notre Dame fire. The French civil security agency, Sécurité Civile, however, rejected Trump’s advice on the grounds that such a method could aggravate the damage.
After lenders fail to take call on emergency funding, Jet Airways halts global operations till Thursday
Jet Airways on Monday said its services on overseas routes will remain grounded until April 18, even as the lenders failed to take a call on extending an emergency funding to the airline. In an internal communication, chief executive Vinay Dube also said the airline's board will meet Tuesday to discuss the next step for the carrier. This is the third time that airline has extended suspension of these flights, which was first announced for last Thursday.
News18 Election Tracker: AAP-Cong tussle continues, BJP’s Bhojpuri bid and Ramdas Athawale urges Kumaraswamy to join BJP
You are helping Modi in UP too, says Kejriwal after Rahul tweets four-seat offer in Delhi
A war of words ensued between Congress president and Aam Aadmi party leaders on Monday after Rahul Gandhi offered four seats to Arvind Kejriwal's party in Delhi. In an attempt to build pressure on AAP for a united fight against BJP, Gandhi tweeted that his party is willing to concede four Delhi seats to Kejriwal's party. "An alliance between the Congress and AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP," Rahul Gandhi said. The Aam Admi Party chief, however, hit out at the Congress chief and said, “Your tweets show that the coalition is not at your will but just show-off.” Kejriwal also accused Gandhi of helping Modi by distributing anti-Modi votes in UP and other states too.”
BJP fields Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan from Yogi's Gorakhpur, Praveen Nishad moved to Sant Kabir Nagar
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released a fresh list of seven candidates for Uttar Pradesh with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan and Nishad Party chief's son getting tickets from the eastern UP seat. Keeping in mind the actor's popularity among the Bhojpuri-speaking population of Purvanchal, Kishan has been fielded from Gorakhpur. The actor had met UP CM Yogi Adityanath a few days ago and had announced to fight elections from "wherever the party will ask him to contest". Meanwhile, from the Sant Kabir Nagar seat, the party has decided to field Pravin Nishad, who recently joined the BJP at the same time that his father, Sanjay Nishad, parted ways with the Mahagathbandhan and extended his support to the saffron party. Praveen Nishad had defeated UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the previous elections.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale invites Kumaraswamy to join hands with BJP
Union Social Justice Minister and Republican Party of India(A) president Ramdas Athawale on Monday said the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka would not last long and asked Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to join hands with the BJP for the state's welfare. "Kumaraswamy is upset, I request him — why are you behind the Congress when the BJP-JD(S) coalition government can be formed?", Athawale said. The Dalit leader also termed the Congress as "casteist" and said that party president Rahul Gandhi should not dream about becoming Prime Minister.
On Reel
Nandita Das and Manav Kaul, both actor-directors, have teamed up for a new film titled ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai,’ a modern-day retelling of Saeed Mirza’s classic film of the same name. In a freewheeling chat, they opened up about pent-up anger, intolerance, creative freedom and their political views.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalank Actors Can't Stop Laughing As Alia Bhatt Calls Varun Dhawan 'Ranbir'; Watch Video
- Huawei P30 Pro Review: An Astonishingly Good Camera Isn't The Only Strong Suit
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premieres, Robert Downey Jr Says He will Visit India Soon
- Malcolm Marshall's Son Mali to Play the Late West Indies Cricket Star in Ranveer Singh's '83
- Hackers can Exploit Internet Explorer Even When Not Used, Reveals Researcher
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results