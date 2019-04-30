English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | EC to Decide on Complains Against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.
File photos of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi.
Today’s Big Stories
Decision on EC complaints against PM Modi, Amit Shah & Rahul Gandhi today
The Election Commission will take a decision on complaints of model code violations by PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.
The poll panel is also likely to discuss possible dates for J&K assembly elections.
The ‘offences’: Modi and Shah are under the scanner for seeking votes in the army’s name, which the poll panel had earlier ruled as a violation.
PM Modi in a rally had asked first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who had carried out the Balakot air strikes.
From the opposition party, Rahul Gandhi is under the EC’s lens for his 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe against Modi.
The J&K dilemma: The governor of Jammu and Kashmir governor is not in favour of holding the assembly polls in June in view of the ongoing tourist season and the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra in the Valley.
The EC, however, rejected the assertion saying that if Lok Sabha polls can be held, there should be no issue with holding assembly elections.
64% voter turnout registered in Phase 4, higher that 2014
Polling in the fourth phase of the elections saw a voter turnout of 64% in 72 constituencies across nine states, surpassing 2014’s record.
In BJP’s heartland states, 62 percent was recorded in Rajasthan, 53.12 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and 65.86 per cent Madhya Pradesh (6 seats).
Bengal humdrum: Voting was marred in West Bengal’s Asansol as BJP MP Babul Supriyo’s car was vandalized after he had an argument with the poll officer.
Supriyo was involved in a spat with the officer over allegations of TMC capturing booths. The EC has directed the police to file a case against him.
Glitchy situation: In Kannauj where Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav is contesting, the party made allegations of EVM glitches.
Voting was also delayed at three polling stations in Munger, two polling stations in Darbhanga and three polling stations in Begusarai, from where CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar and Union Minister Giriraj Singh (BJP) are contesting, due to technical glitches.
In Other News
SC bench to hear review petitions in case on Rafale deal today
The Centre on Monday was allowed to circulate a letter among parties asking for adjournment from today’s hearings. But, the bench did not say anything on the issue.
Pakistan says it is open to Masood Azhar's listing as terrorist
Pakistan has said that it is open to the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, as long as it will not be related to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.
Kerala man planning to execute Easter bombings like attacks arrested
NIA arrested 29-year-old Palakkad resident Riyas A for allegedly conspiring to commit a terrorist act through Kasargode ISIS module in Kerala.
ISIS chief Baghdadi appears for the 'first' time in 5 years in video
Chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi spoke about losing the final bastion in Syria and about the Sri Lanka attacks, which he said was done to avenge their “brothers”.
Plea for media gag order on harassment case against CJI rejected
Delhi HC dismissed a plea seeking to restrain the media from publishing allegations of sexual harassment against CJI Ranjan Gogoi by a former Supreme Court employee.
News18 Election Tracker
· TMC complains to EC about ‘horse trading’ after PM Modi claims he is in touch with 40 TMC MLAs
· SP pits ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur against PM Modi in Varanasi
· TMC’s Moonmoon Sen was unaware of clashes in her Asansol constituency
· BJP files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal's wife over “two voter IDs”.
· EC issues notice to BJP’s Giriraj Singh over anti-Muslim remarks.
· Pragya Singh Thakur breaks down after meeting with Uma Bharati
· Navjot Sidhu says a wrong vote may turn your child into pakodawala
On Our Specials
J&K’s surprise ballot: In Jammu and Kashmir’s Dandwam, Aakash Hassan finds a surprising scene with happy poll officers and excited voters.
Sweet recall: Suhas Munshi reports from Ajmer where the Congress is counting on reverse caste polarisation to recreate their 2018 bypoll results.
Bloody polls: Shamik Bag explains that political violence in Bengal has been romanticised by bhadraloks as bloodletting is seen as a higher cause.
