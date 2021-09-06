News18 Daybreak | ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Former Maha Minister Anil Deshmukh; Panjshir Ready for Peace Parley with Taliban

ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against NCP leader and Anil Deshmukh, who resigned as Maharashtra Home Minister in April this year. The notice was issued in connection with a 100 crore-money laundering case that forced him to resign as a minister. Reports said the lookout circular was issued to prevent Deshmukh from fleeing the country. He has skipped numerous summons issued by the investigation agency. The Supreme Court had refused to offer him interim respite from coercive action in the lawsuit last month.

Panjshir Ready for Peace Parley, Wants to Amicably Resolve Matter With Taliban

The Panjshir Resistance Force have offered a peace settlement and want to amicably resolve things amid continuous attacks by the Taliban, Pakistani and Al Qaeda forces, sources told CNN-News18. Fighters from the so-called National Resistance Front (NRF) — made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces — have been holding out against the insurgents ever since they took over Kabul in August. ‘Acting’ President Amrullah Saleh, and Ahmad Massoud, son of late mujaheedin commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, have been leading efforts against the militant group. The sources said that now, the Resistance Force wants ‘elders’ to take charge and ‘stop helping the war’, immediately.

Pakistan ‘Helping’ Taliban Fight Panjshir Resistance, ‘Airdrops Special Forces’

Pakistani forces are aiding the Taliban in their fight against the last remaining foothold of opposition Panjshir Valley, sources close to the resistance headquarters have told CNN-News18. Pakistan is providing air support to Taliban fighters in Panjshir, the sources said, adding that some Special Forces have been airdropped to fight the Resistance. The sources said all major supplies and roads have been blocked by the militant group. Both sides - Taliban and Panjshir resistance - have sustained major casualties in the ongoing operations, they added. Yesterday, ISI Chief Hameed Faiz had extended his support to the Taliban, in a visit to Kabul.

Role of Infosys in India’s Development Crucial, ‘Panchajanya’ Not Mouthpiece of Sangh, Says RSS Amid Controversy

Sunil Ambekar, all-India publicity in-charge of RSS, on Sunday sought to distance the Sangh from the Panchajanya-Infosys controversy, saying the role of the IT giant in India’s development was critical. Admitting that there could be issues with the portals developed by the company, Ambekar said the magazine was not the official mouthpiece of the RSS and the views should be considered personal. “As an Indian company, Infosys has made seminal contribution in progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchajanya in this context only reflects individual opinion of the author. Panchajanya is not mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the Sangh," Ambekar said on Twitter.

Kerala Faces Double Whammy of Nipah, Covid. Can a Person Contract Both? Here’s What Experts Say

As Kerala battling with a daily increase of over 25,000 cases of Covid-19, the deadly Nipah virus has come as another thorn in its side, prompting the southern state to further heighten the alertness of its health machinery to prevent an outbreak of a different infection. After a 12-year-old boy died due to Nipah and two others displayed symptoms of the infection, the locals are now concerned about the spread of both deadly infections in the state and have asked can a person get infected with both Nipah and Covid? Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday that the state need not be concerned about the spread of Nipah infection as preventive measures like use of masks and PPE kits — are already in place due to Covid-19 and intensive contact tracing was going on.

West Bengal Bypolls: Mamata Named TMC Candidate for Bhabanipur Constituency

The Trinamool Congress Sunday officially announced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as its candidate for the by-election in Bhabanipur. TMC’s campaign in the seat in south Kolkata is already underway with the Election Commission announcing the bypoll on Saturday, following a request from the state government to avoid a constitutional crisis. Banerjee, who lost the election in Nandigram, has to win this by-poll to retain her chief minister’s post. The BJP, Congress, and CPI(M)-led Left Front are yet to announce their candidates for the bypoll.

