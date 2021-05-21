News18 Daybreak | Ending 11 Days of War, Hamas & Israel Begin Truce; States Declare Black Fungus as Epidemic Amid Rising Cases, Deaths

Ending 11 Days of War, Hamas & Israel Begin Truce; Gaza Celebrates, Ruined Homes to be Rebuilt

A senior Hamas figure claimed victory in the conflict with Israel on Friday in a speech to thousands of people celebrating in Gaza City after a ceasefire came into place. “This is the euphoria of victory," said Khalil al-Hayya, the second most senior member of the Islamist movement’s political bureau in the Gaza Strip. He also promised to reconstruct homes destroyed by Israeli air strikes.

Fall in Daily Covid-19 Cases By Over 50% in Five States; Delhi, UP See Highest Drop

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Goa have reported more than 50 percent drop in daily Covid-19 cases over the week, with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh witnessing highest decrease, official data from the respective states suggest. On the contrary, from May 13 to May 19, the daily cases in Meghalaya, Lakshadweep, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura reported over 30 percent rise, the state government data analysed by News18 suggests.

Tamil Nadu, Telangana Among Several States to Declare Black Fungus as Epidemic Amid Rising Cases, Deaths

The governments of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Odisha, Telangana, Assam and Delhi on Thursday declared ‘black fungus’ or Mucormycois as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 after a number of people were found to be infected with the disease in these states leading deaths in several cases. The move came hours after the Centre asked all states to declare the disease as an epidemic given the rise in cases and deaths primarily among patients who have recovered from coronavirus.

Bharat Biotech to Ramp Up Covaxin Production by Additional 200 Million With New Gujarat Plant

Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it has ramped up additional manufacturing capacities for the Covaxin covid-19 jabs as the country faces a severe shortage of vaccines. Chiron Behring, a subsidy of Bharat Biotech in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin per annum in the GMP facilities that are already operational for the production of vaccines based on Inactivated Vero Cell Platform Technology, under stringent levels of GMP and biosafety, the company said in a statement.

Black Fungus a Misnomer; Not Enough Evidence That Third Wave Will Impact Kids More: Randeep Guleria

As the country witnesses a rising number of mucormycosis cases amid the COVID-19 pandemic, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said there is a need to aggressively work on preventing the fungal infection. He said that cases of fungal infection will probably come down as the COVID-19 cases decrease. Amid reports of four white fungus cases being detected in Patna Medical College Hospital on Thursday, the AIIMS director said, “The most important thing to remember is that mucormycosis is not a black fungus.

Friends Reunion Release: How to Watch in India and What to Expect

After months of delay, the long-awaited ‘Friends’ reunion special has finally got a release date. All six original cast members — Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) — are coming back for the special, titled ‘Friends: The Reunion’.

