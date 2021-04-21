News18 Daybreak | Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of George Floyd's Murder, Maharashtra Could Be Headed For More Curbs

We Have to Save Country From Lockdowns, They Should Be Last Resort: PM Modi’s Plea to States

India is again confronted with a big challenge as Covid-19 cases see a rapid surge, but efforts are on to ensure that economic activities and livelihood are not affected in the fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, underlining the steps India has taken over the past few weeks to bring down the spiralling infections.

US Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of George Floyd’s Murder

Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted Tuesday of murdering African-American George Floyd after a racially charged trial seen as a pivotal test of police accountability in the United States. The jury deliberated less than 11 hours before finding 45-year-old Chauvin guilty of all three charges against him: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Mamata’s TMC Banks on Four Muslim-Dominated Districts to Trump BJP in Crucial Last Stretch

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is now focusing on Muslim-dominated Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur, going to the extent of telling people in these four districts that she will be able to form the next government in the state only if she wins seats there. This is significant after the Sitalkuchi incident in North Bengal’s Cooch Behar, where four people died in firing by central forces during the fourth phase of polling on April 10.

J&J to Resume Roll Out of Covid-19 Vaccine in Europe with Safety Warning

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it will resume rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe after the region’s medical regulator said the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of very rare, potentially lethal blood clots. Europe’s health regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), on Tuesday recommended adding a warning about rare blood clots with low blood platelet count to the vaccine’s product label and said the benefits of the one-dose shot outweigh its risks.

Maharashtra Could Be Headed For More Curbs, Uddhav’s Decision Likely Wednesday

The Maharashtra government might announce more curbs as the state witnesses a worrisome surge in daily numbers of Covid-19 cases. Fearing possible collapse of the health care system, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said all cabinet ministers have requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to announce the imposition of statewide lockdown.

Clans in Indian Cinema: The Akkineni-Daggubati Family and Telugu Film Legacy of Over 8 Decades

The Akkineni-Daggubati family is connected through Nagarjuna’s marriage to D Ramanaidu’s daughter Lakshmi, making them one big clan with over 80 years of presence in Telugu cinema. The family’s film journey began with Akkineni Nageswara Rao, one of the most prominent figures in the history of Indian cinema. The professional association between the two families began when D Ramanaidu’s father produced the Telugu film Nammina Bantu (1958), starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Savitri.

