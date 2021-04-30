News18 Daybreak | Exit Poll Shows Close BJP-TMC Contest Likely in Bengal, Maharashtra Preparing for a Possible 3rd Wave of Covid by July

West Bengal Exit Poll: Close BJP-TMC Contest Likely, Some Give Advantage To Mamata Banerjee

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a close contest for West Bengal’s 294 seats, exit polls showed on Thursday. Six out of nine exit polls gave chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s party an upper hand in the fiercely fought election battle, while the rest predicted that the BJP had an advantage. Nonetheless, the exit polls predicted that the BJP was set to make huge inroads into Bengal, taking forward its success story that began in 2019, when the party won 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats.

France Detects First Cases of Indian Covid Variant: Ministry

France detected its first cases of contamination with the B.1.617 variant of the novel coronavirus, currently very present in India, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement late on Thursday. A first case, involving a woman who travelled to India and is living in southwestern France, was confirmed on Thursday, the ministry said. Two other people who travelled to India were infected with the so-called Indian variant in southeastern France, the ministry said.

Kerala Exit Poll: CM Vijayan’s LDF Could Return In A Break From Tradition

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Left alliance could upset the Congress in the electoral battle for Kerala and come back to power for a second straight term, according to exit polls on Thursday. If the predictions hold true, they would mark a departure from the political tradition of the state that usually changes its government every five years. It would also mean another poll setback for the Congress, which would be keen to register a win.

Maharashtra Preparing for a Possible 3rd Wave of Coronavirus by July, Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state is preparing itself to face a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is likely to come by July or August. In view of the ongoing oxygen crisis, the state is also working to set up oxygen plants and arrange oxygen concentrators. “Crises of oxygen should not happen in future, we have informed all officials. Huge oxygen plants are being set up," the minister said.

Assam Exit Poll Results 2021: BJP Could Be Headed For Second Straight Term

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could be headed for a second straight term in power in Assam, according to exit polls on Thursday. The exit polls declared in unison that chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had an upper hand in the northeastern state that has 126 assembly seats. The BJP won 60 seats in 2016, while its alliance bagged 86 in total. The Congress won 26. Others grabbed the remaining 14 seats.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2021: Stalin Could Become CM, Advantage DMK

MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) could return to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade, trouncing the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), exit polls said on Thursday. In Puducherry, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s alliance could have an upper hand, they said. The ruling AIADMK won 136 of all the 234 seats in the state in 2016. The DMK bagged 89 of the 178 constituencies it contested. Its ally, the Congress, won eight seats, while the Indian Union Muslim League (another partner in the DMK’s coalition) won one seat.

