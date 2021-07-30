News18 Daybreak | Expert Panel Favours Mixing Covishield and Covaxin Doses; PM Modi Invites Ideas for Independence Day Address

Expert Panel Favours Mixing Covishield and Covaxin Doses; Green Lights Trial

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) which met today to discuss some crucial issues regarding the updation of the existing Covid-19 protocol has recommended mixing vaccine doses.

Assam Issues Advisory Against Travel to Mizoram Amid Heightened Border Tension

The Assam government on Thursday issued an advisory asking its citizens to refrain from travelling to Mizoram as border tensions continue to simmer between the two states.The state has also asked people from the state living in Mizoram due to work-related compulsions to ‘exercise utmost caution’.

International Space Station Thrown Out of Control by Misfire of Russian Module- NASA

The International Space Station (ISS) was thrown briefly out of control on Thursday when jet thrusters of a newly arrived Russian research module inadvertently fired a few hours after it was docked to the orbiting outpost, NASA officials said.

Shilpa Shetty Moves HC Against ‘Defamatory Content’ on Facebook, Instagram Amid Raj Kundra’s Arrest

Amid her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography-related case, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has reportedly moved the Bombay High Court against a few news publications and social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram for publishing “defamatory content" against her. As per a report in Bar and Bench, Shilpa Shetty submitted that these platforms are “smearing her reputation with the aim of sensationalising news and increasing their readership and viewership."

PM Modi Invites Ideas for Independence Day Address, Says ‘Your Thoughts Will Reverberate from Red Fort’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for ideas and suggestions for his Independence Day speech on August 15, just as he has done in the past few years.“Your thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. What are your inputs for PM @narendramodi’s speech on 15th August? Share them on @mygovindia,” PMO tweeted.

Tokyo Olympics: Can Indians Archers Roar in the Mind Sport Where They Often Purr?

The Indian archery fraternity has been trying to win an Olympic medal since the sport was introduced at the quadrennial Games in 1988 at Seoul. Since then it has been an uphill task for a nation that prided on the exploits of mythological Arjun. As a country that practices archery at a serious level, India has produced three Dronacharyas and 17 Arjuna awardees but an Olympic medal has been eluding the nation.

CBSE Result 2021: Don’t Spike 95%+ Scorers, Schools Asked to Moderate Marks

To ensure schools do not give the highest marks to all their students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is adopting several measures. The latest extension in submitting the marks given by the board to schools was reportedly extended because many schools did not follow guidelines and a large number of students were given 95% or more marks.

