News18 Daybreak | Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Return Online After Global Outage; How Yogi Govt Defused Lakhimpur Crisis in 24 Hours

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Return Online After Lengthy Global Outage

Facebook along with its Instagram and WhatsApp services returned online in India on Tuesday after a massive and lengthy outage that added to the social network’s woes. Tech giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the disruption in the services. “Sorry for the disruption today — I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," he said. Facebook’s family of apps essentially “disappeared" from the internet for several hours after a traffic routing problem that made the sites unreachable by users, according to Cloudflare, a website security company.

No Entry to Oppn, Farmer Leaders Allowed: How Yogi Govt Defused Lakhimpur Crisis in 24 Hours

Keeping the politicians away, allowing entry to top farmer leaders, rushing a senior-level team on Sunday night to speak to the protesting farmers and accepting their demands promptly – this is how the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh managed to quickly defuse the tension in Lakhimpur Kheri within 24 hours of the horrific incident that had left eight persons dead. “The farmers never had any issue with the state government. In fact, they had trust in the state government to resolve the matter. We allowed the farmer leaders to come to Lakhimpur and accepted their demands,” the state’s additional director general (law and order), Prashant Kumar, told News18.

Don’t See Third Wave Hitting Mumbai, 42 Lakh People Fully Vaccinated, BMC Tells Bombay HC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation told the Bombay High Court on Monday that it does not apprehend a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city as the vaccination drive is going on smoothly, with over 42 lakh people fully vaccinated and over 82 lakh people have received the first dose. BMC counsel Anil Sakhare also told the HC that 2,586 bed-ridden people have so far been administered both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine while 3,942 such people have got the first jab. The work is on. It is going on smoothly. Now, there is no shortage of vaccines too. Mumbai is safe. We do not see a third wave (of the Covid-19) coming, Sakhare said.

Organ Delivery, Fighting Dengue: 5 Ways Drones are Transforming Healthcare Across Globe

The government on Monday launched a revolutionary project to further inculcate drones into the Indian Healthcare system. Now, under a government initiative, drones will deliver Covid-19 vaccines in tough and hard-to-reach terrains of the Northeast regions. According to experts, drone-based healthcare systems play a vital role. Using drones could make delivery of critical medicines, vaccines especially to remote areas, more accessible and faster. Also, the use of drones to deliver medical supplies will help in better resource management of the limited supplies and facilitate just-in-time delivery to the current supply chain system.

Aryan Khan, 2 Others Sent to NCB Custody Till Oct 7. Here’s What Ensued in Mumbai Court

Denying relief to actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others, a special court on Monday remanded the three to NCB custody, observing that ‘investigation was of prime importance’. Although the the legal team of Aryan Khan and two other accused vehemently opposed the plea of the Narcotics Control Bureau, which conducted a search raid in a luxury cruise off the Mumbai coast and arrested eight people, the agency furnished WhatsApp chats, recovery details and additional raid information to show the involvement of the accused. The heated arguments saw Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde objecting to NCB reading aloud the list of evidence seized against the accused, suggesting that the judge should peruse it silently.

Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, Actor William Shatner Rocketing Into Space Next Week

Blue Origin on Monday confirmed William Shatner, who starred as Captain James T Kirk in the original Star Trek series, will fly to space October 12 aboard the company’s crewed rocket, becoming the oldest ever astronaut. “I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," said the 90-year-old actor in a statement by Jeff Bezos’s space company. The science fiction television show aired for only three seasons starting in 1966, but was hugely influential in popular culture and spawned several movies and spin-off series. It was notable for the utopian vision of its creator Gene Rodenberry, who envisaged a society where humanity had put aside its divisions and united with other peaceful space-faring civilizations.

