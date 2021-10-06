News18 Daybreak | Families of Dead Journalist, Farmer and BJP Worker Have Questions, Tragic Tales; Is Sidhu Too on His Way out as State Unit Chief?

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Families of Dead Journalist, Farmer and BJP Worker Have Questions, Tragic Tales

Two-year-old Abhinav plays with the CNN-News18 microphone. He prattles into it, looking straight into the camera, and then gives the mike to his grieving mother. Abhinav had often seen his father Raman Kashyap do the same while at work. Raman, 35, was a teacher at a local school: Modern Gurukul. But he was passionate about news, and so five months ago he started reporting for a TV channel. On Sunday he had gone to cover the farmer protests in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district as part of his assignment. He never returned.

Congress’s Musical Chairs in Punjab: Is Sidhu Too on His Way out as State Unit Chief?

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu quit a few days ago, taking the “moral high ground" over certain ministerial appointments and key posts going to “tainted" people. A week later, even as his resignation is yet to be accepted by the Congress top leadership, reports are now picking up pace that the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president may actually be asked to go.

Indian Hockey Teams Pull Out of 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Citing Discriminatory Quarantine Rules

The Indian men’s and women’s hockey team will not be part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after pulling out of the event citing COVID-19 concerns and discriminatory quarantine rules Indians in the United Kingdom. This move comes just a day after England pulled out of the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar next month, citing a number of COVID- related concerns.

WHO to Finalise Nod to Covaxin Next Week, Health Body Currently ‘Reviewing Additional Data’

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said a decision on the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of India’s home-grown coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, will be finalised next week when the health watchdog and an independent group of experts will meet to carry out an assessment of the risks and benefits of the jab. WHO wrote that Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which manufactured Covaxin, had submitted additional information on its request on September 27, which is being currently reviewed.

How Mapping Climate Change, Finding Order In Chaos Won Trio The 2021 Physics Nobel

One half of this year’s Physics Nobel winners made it possible for humans to understand how climate works and how human actions impact it while the third recipient showed how we could read order into disordered materials and random processes. Here’s a look at the work of Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann, who “laid the foundation of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it", and how Giorgio Parisi’s “revolutionary contributions" helped scientists make sense of disorder.

Zaira Wasim Shares First Picture on Instagram, Two Years After Quitting Showbiz

Former actress Zaira Wasim, who quit Bollywood in 2019 surprised her followers by sharing her first picture in two years on Instagram. Zaira had announced in 2019 that she is quitting acting as she was unhappy with her occupation. Zaira had said that her profession did not align with her faith and religion. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of herself on Instagram, where she could be seen standing on a bridge wearing a burkha.

