News18 Daybreak | Fate of Karnataka Govt to be Decided in Trust Vote Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

'Do or Die' situation for Kumaraswamy as Congress-JDS govt gears up for trust vote today

The fate of the 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will be decided today in a crucial vote of confidence. The embattled Kumaraswamy government got a little boost after Ramalinga Reddy, who was among the 13 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs who put in their papers, withdrew his resignation. The fate of the government still hangs in the balance especially after the Supreme Court ruled that the rebel MLAs are not obligated to partake in the trust vote.

ICJ tells Pakistan to review death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav, grant consular access

In a big victory for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday stayed the execution of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and allowed New Delhi consular access to him. Stating that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by not providing India with consular access to Jadhav, the ICJ directed Pakistan to review the death sentence ordered by a military court at a closed trial. India’s lead counsel in the case Harish Salve called the verdict is a victory of the rule of law that has "gladdened our hearts". Pakistan is, however, expected to press for a review of the order.

In Other News

Hafiz Saeed arrested: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was arrested on Wednesday on terror financing charges by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Province in Pakistan, just days ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit to the United States.

NIA bill passed: Parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to enable the National Investigation Agency to probe terror attacks on Indians and Indian properties abroad. Despite Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurances, the opposition raised concerns over the possible misuse of the bill.

Breaching standards: A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigator discovered that India's Strides Pharma Science Ltd in Puducherry, which exports to the US, was shredding drug production, quality and laboratory documents and dumping others in a scrapyard.

Drug lord sentenced: El Chapo, the Mexican drug lord who twice escaped maximum-security prisons in that country, was sentenced to life by a US Court. In February he was convicted of trafficking tons of cocaine, heroin and marijuana and engaging in multiple murder conspiracies as a top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Acknowledging the underdog: During the opening questions in an anti-trust hearing attended by tech giants like Amazon, Apple and Google, Facebook's head of global policy development, Matt Perault raised an interesting point when he singled out TikTok as one of the competitors that offer features in the social media space that Facebook and its apps do not have.

On Our Specials

Walking hearse: Pulu Majhi, a resident of Melghar village in Thuamul Rampur block, was forced to carry the body of 55-year-old Nigadi Majhi, who was declared dead at a hospital in Kaniguma in a makeshift stretcher. From Odisha, Anand ST Das writes about this heart-wrenching tale of how the tribal man carries his father’s body in a sling for five-kilometres after hospital officials denied his request for a vehicle.

Diseases on rise: Climate change is rapidly having an impact on the spread of vector-borne diseases. While dengue, Japanese encephalitis and chikungunya, virtually unknown in the Odisha until the past decade, are rapidly increasing and the season conducive for the spread of such diseases has been extending to virtually half the year, found a study. Read Aniruddha Ghoshal’s report about the increase of these diseases here.

On Reel

Rishikesh’s 90-year-old suspension bridge over the Ganga, Lakshman Jhula was constructed during the British Raj. It was closed after an expert panel suggested it is not in a position to sustain any more load. Watch to know more.