News18 Daybreak | First Day of Parliament After LS Polls Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Amit Shah's debut, Triple Talaq and full budget of Modi Govt 2.0 in focus on Day 1 of Parliament after elections

The first session of Parliament after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha is set to get underway today. As was the case in 2014, Congress’s dismal performance in the general polls has disqualified it from nominating a Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

The 17th Lok Sabha will make history with the highest number of female MPs, which includes Nirmala Sitharaman – the first woman in-charge of the Finance Ministry since Indira Gandhi. It will also see the likes of debutants BJP president Amit Shah, terror accused Pragya Thakur, cricketer Gautam Gambhir and the young MP of the saffron party Tejasvi Surya.

‘One Nation, One Election’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chairing an all-party meeting on the eve of the first session, invited heads of all parties to a meeting on June 19 who have an MP either in the Lower House or the Rajya Sabha to discuss the "one nation, one election" issue.

Modi also invited all MPs from both houses of Parliament for a dinner on June 20 where they will interact freely and exchange views.

On the agenda: The BJP is likely to promulgate ten ordinances including the Triple Talaq bill, amendment bills on Jammu and Kashmir reservation, Aadhaar laws, companies act and the Indian Medical Council Act.

The Lok Sabha will have 30 sittings and the Rajya Sabha 27 sittings between June 17 to July 26. The anticipated Budget will be presented on July 5, a day after the Indian economy survey will be tabled.

Doctors' offer to Mamata Govt may not end impasse as IMA gears up for a nationwide strike

Even as the agitating junior doctors in West Bengal seemed to have softened their stand, calling for an “immediate end to this impasse” the Mamata Banerjee-led government might still be in deep waters as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to boycott work today in support of the strikes. The decision may hit healthcare services at several government and private hospitals in the national capital. Meanwhile, the junior doctors have demanded that the venue should accommodate representatives from all medical college hospitals and the media.

In Other News

ICC World Cup: A century from Rohit Sharma, and some inspired bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya saw India beat Pakistan by 89 runs in their group stage encounter at Manchester on Sunday. Chasing 337 to win, Pakistan were cruising at 117-1 after 21 overs before double strikes from Kuldeep and Hardik Pandya reduced them to 129-5.

Scavenging kills: Seven people, including four sanitation workers, were choked to death while cleaning a septic tank in a hotel near Gujarat's Vadodara. The owner of the hotel has been charged with causing death due to negligence. Although banned, manual scavenging continues to claim lives. Last year, in Delhi, five people died while cleaning a sewage tank.

Bihar in turmoil: The Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has claimed 93 lives in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district ever since the disease broke out in the region in early June. Twenty children succumbed to the disease on Sunday alone, while over 250 children are admitted at two hospitals in Muzaffarpur. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who visited one of the hospitals, was met with black flags.

NITI Aayog: More central assistance to deal with farm sector distress and natural calamities were among the key demands raised by the states during the fifth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday. Three chief ministers, including Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrashekhar Rao, however, gave the meeting a miss.

Pressure builds: Hundreds of people took to the streets in Hong Kong on Sunday dressed in black to demand the resignation of the city's embattled leader Carrie Lam, a day after she suspended an extradition bill in a dramatic retreat following the most violent protests in decades.

On Our Specials

Sizzling summers: On June 10, Delhi witnessed the hottest day of the month ever with the temperature soaring at 48 degree Celsius. The previous highest temperature in the capital was recorded on June 9, 2014, at 47.8 degree Celsius – i.e. in the 21st century itself. Swati Dey’s analysis revealed that the average rate of yearly instances of marking extreme temperatures has grown exponentially in the last century and will only get worse.

A sombre parting: Every election brings qualitative changes in Lutyens' Delhi. For many, Verdict 2019 may have meant work in progress and business as usual, but some bungalows in green and picturesque New Delhi district may see their world turn upside down. Rasheed Kidwai writes about how for Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the allotted bungalow in Safdarjung Road, following his poll defeat, will be nothing short of emotional upheaval.

On Reel

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show has been surprisingly interesting with some simple yet innovative tech on showcase, specifically in the PC domain. Find out about it here.