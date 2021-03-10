News18 Daybreak | First Quad Leaders' Meeting on March 12; PM Modi to Meet Joe Biden Virtually, Trivendra Singh Rawat Resigns as U'khand CM

First Quad Leaders’ Meeting on March 12; PM Modi to Meet Joe Biden Virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the first Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework along with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga and US President Joseph R Biden. The summit will be held virtually on March 12. The leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region

Trivendra Singh Rawat Resigns as Uttarakhand CM, First-time MLA Dhan Singh May Be Successor

Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, ending days of speculations about a leadership change in the BJP-ruled hill state amid reports of discontent against him. Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan here upon his arrival from Delhi after meeting the central BJP leadership.

‘I’m Brahmin, Don’t Teach Me Hindu Dharma’: Mamata Chants Chandipath, Slams BJP at Nandigram Rally

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday came down heavily on BJP’s attempt to divide Hindu voters and said those playing divisive politics based on religion should be given a befitting reply in the upcoming assembly polls from Nandigram. Addressing a booth-level TMC workers in a veiled attack against TMC turncoat and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari Banerjee said, “It is not that easy to divide people based on 70:30 (Hindu and Muslim vote share) ratio. For us, all are equal. We don’t differentiate people based on calculation and religion.”

Covid-19: ‘Janta Curfew’ Imposed in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon District From March 11-15

A Janta Curfew’ will be imposed from 8 pm on March 11 till 8 am March 15 in Jalgaon, authorities said. The decision was taken owing to rising Covid-19 cases in the district, ANI reported. Emergency services, MPSC and other Departments’ exams exempted: Abhijit Raut, Jalgaon (Maharashtra) District Collector.

Japan PM Talks to Modi, Says ‘Concerned’ Over Change in Status Quo in East, South China Sea

In a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on Monday expressed concern over “unilateral attempts” to change the status quo in the East and South China Sea, China’s recently-passed Coast Guard Law and the situation in Hong Kong. China passed a law last month explicitly allowing, for the first time, its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

Queen ‘Saddened’, Vows to Address Racism Claims After Harry-Meghan Interview

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday responded to explosive racism claims from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, voicing deep concern and sympathising with their troubles with royal life. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” she said in a statement.

Road Safety World Series Highlights: Irfan Pathan Cameo in Vain as England Legends Beat India Legends

England Legends Beat India Legends in a thriller of a contest. Manpreet Gony and Irfan Pathan did their best to take India close to England’s target but Ryan Sidebottom held his nerve in the final over, just about managing to defend 19 off the last over.