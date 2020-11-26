News18 Daybreak | Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies at 60 and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies at 60 Following Heart Attack, Tributes Pour in

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has passed away at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to multiple reports. Diego Maradona had a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent brain surgery. Maradona helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986 and is generally regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

'Very Severe' Cyclone Nivar Makes Landfall North of Puducherry as Tamil Nadu Coast Pounded by Heavy Rain

Cyclone Nivar, which intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, started its landfall 30 km north of Puducherry late on Wednesday night. Thursday has been declared a public holiday for 16 districts in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry and Karaikal regions and people have been asked to stay indoors till the storm has passed.

Centre Issues New Covid Guidelines from Dec 1, States to Impose Local Curbs Only in Containment Zones

Putting to rest all speculation about another lockdown in light of the rising Covid-19 numbers in parts of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said no state or union territory can impose lockdown outside of containment zones. In the latest guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution, the MHA said, "State/UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/District/sub-division/City level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government."

Israeli PM Says Women are 'Animals with Rights' While Calling for End to Gender Violence

In a major embarrassment, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu caused controversy on Monday after he referred to women as "animals with rights". The incident occurred on Monday when the PM had been delivering an address during an event to mark the occasion of 'International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women'.

Cyclone Nivar: 16 Years On, Puducherry Couple Back in Same Relief Camp They Came to When Tsunami Hit

In 2004, when Tsunami hit the coastal belt of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, Shivalingam just managed to get to the shore after fishing in the sea. His family, including wife Umarani and their two sons, shifted to the nearby relief center in Kalapet. Sixteen years later, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Nivar, the couple returned to the same center -- a government higher secondary school for girls -- in a municipal corporation vehicle along with seven others.

Govt Fines Amazon for Not Displaying Mandatory Info, Including Country of Origin, About Products

The government has imposed a penalty on e-commerce major Amazon for not displaying mandatory information, including the country of origin, of products sold on its platform, according to an official order. Last month, the consumer affairs ministry had issued notices to e-commerce majors Flipkart and Amazon for not displaying such information.