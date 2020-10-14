News18 Daybreak | Former CM Mehbooba Mufti Released from Detention; Capital Chokes Again, Air Quality Falls to ‘Very Poor’ and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Former J&k CM Mehbooba Mufti, in Detention Since August 5 Last Year, Released

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was released from detention after a government order revoked her detention with immediate effect.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration in July had extended her detention by three months under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Mufti was arrested along with other leaders hours ahead of the Centre bifurcating the state into two union territories and abrogating Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Hurried Cremation of Hathras Victim Violation of Fundamental Rights: Allahabad HC

Allahabad High Court said the victim of the Hathras gang-rape and murder was entitled to a decent cremation in accordance with her religious customs, which "essentially are to be performed by her family". This comes after the Uttar Pradesh Police had "cremated" the body of the victim in the dead of the night, in the family's absence, leading to outrage and protests across several states.

In Other News

'Intemperate Language': NCP chief Sharad Pawar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing shock at the "intemperate language" of Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of worship in the state. In the letter, he described the governor's letter as an "erosion of standards of conduct by the office of Governor".

Economic fallout: Indian economy, severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is projected to contract by a massive 10.3% this year, the International Monetary Fund said. However, India is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8% growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest growing emerging economy.

iPhone12 launch: With Retina XDR displays, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, larger than the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max was launched. The iPhone 12 Pro will cost Rs 1,19,900 in India, iPhone 12 Pro Max from Rs 1,29,900 for 128GB variants. Sales begin from October 30.

Chinmayanand case: The woman law student who had accused former Union minister Chinmayanand of sexually exploiting her, disowned the statement before a special MP-MLA court in Lucknow. Angered at this, the prosecution immediately moved an application under Section 340 of the CrPC, seeking action against her for perjury.

On Our Specials

Deteriorating air quality: For this first time since the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Delhi-NCR’s air quality turned ‘very poor’ on Tuesday and several monitoring stations in the Capital recorded PM 2.5 levels five times above the prescribed daily standards and PM 10 levels more than twice the prescribed daily standards. The pollution in the region spiked contrary to expectations of improvement, owing to the deep depression weather system that crossed over the coast of Andhra Pradesh. Nikhil Ghanekar writes.

Court wrap: Commenting on pending cases in an attempt to influence the judges and their outcome amounts to contempt of court, Attorney General KK Venugopal submitted before the Supreme Court. Venugopal strongly commented upon the state of media at present and urged the court to step in and examine the role of media. Utkarsh Anand writes.