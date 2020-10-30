News18 Daybreak | France Church Attack, BJP Yuva Morcha Leaders Shot Dead, a 'Third Covid-19 Wave'

'Talking About Post-Strike Action': Pak Min's Explanation After Admitting Role in Pulwama Terror Attack

In a sensational admission, a senior Pakistani minister on Thursday admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the deadly Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that brought the two countries to the brink of war. "Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success," Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in the National Assembly during a debate.

BJP Yuva Morcha Gen Secy Fida Hussain, 2 Other Party Workers Shot Dead by Militants in J&K's Kulgam

Kulgam BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary Fida Hussain and two other party workers were shot dead by militants in YK Pora area of the district late on Thursday. While Hussain died on the spot, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh succumbed on the way to hospital, a police official said.

As Delhi Sees Highest Daily Spike for 2nd Straight Day, Minister Says 'Third Covid-19 Wave May Already be Here'

On a day when Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike till date, Health Minister Satyender Jain said that the possibility of third wave of coronavirus cannot be ruled out. This is the second consecutive day when over 5,000 cases have been reported in a day in the city.

3 Dead as Woman Beheaded in Knife Attack at French Church, Mayor Describes Incident as Terrorism

A man wielding a knife at a church in the French city of Nice killed three people, beheading the head of a woman, and injured several others before being apprehended by police, officials said on Thursday. French anti-terror prosecutors have opened an inquiry into what the city's Mayor Christian Estrosi called an "Islamo-fascist attack.

17-Year-Old UP Boy Kills Father and Then Watches 'Crime Patrol' Serial to Destroy Evidence

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old killed his father in a fit of rage and took cues from TV serial 'Crime Patrol' to destroy the evidence. When the boy, a Class 12 student, was arrested on Wednesday, the police checked his mobile phone and found that he had watched the 'Crime Patrol' series over 100 times.

Virat Kohli Asks Pregnant Anushka Sharma from Ground If She's Eaten, See Their Cute Exchange

Anushka Sharma had an adorable exchange with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli from the stands during one of his matches. In a video, which is now going viral, Virat is seen on the field as he gestures to his pregnant wife, asking if she has eaten. Anushka, who is in Dubai with the Indian skipper, gave him a thumbs-up from the stands.