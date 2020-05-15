News18 Daybreak | Free Food Grains for 2 Months for Migrants in Part-2 of Sitharaman’s Package and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Top Story

Free food grains for 2 months, ‘one nation, one ration card’ for migrants in part-2 of Sitharaman’s package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the launch of ‘one nation one ration card’ as part of the second tranche of her economic package to benefit migrant labourers who are currently either stranded outside their states due to the lockdown or have no access to fair price shops where they are registered. The Centre will also provide free food grains to migrants who have no ration cards for the next two months.

In order to revive businesses of street vendors, the Centre launched a special credit facility amounting to a total of Rs 5,000 crore that will provide them Rs 10,000 as initial working capital. Sitharaman also said that Rs 10,000 crore has been spent on creating 14.62 crore man-days of work under the MNREGS to help migrant workers. In financial assistance to farmers she announced that Rs 30,000 crore additional emergency working capital funding will be provided to farmers through NABARD.

In Other News

In protest: Demanding food and transportation, hundreds of migrant workers pelted stones near Sendhwa on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border. An eyewitness said the migrants, who included pregnant women, senior citizens and children, were facing a lot of hardship in the absence of food, water and transportation facilities.

Home-grown: Home-grown: The Indian Air Force plans to switch to the locally-manufactured Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas, two years after it floated a tender from international producers for 114 aircraft. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat said that in order to replace the ageing fleet of the Indian Air Force, 83 more jets will be bought from HAL.

Towards normalcy: The Delhi government submitted a proposal to the Centre on lockdown relaxations post May 17 and suggested opening of markets, shopping complexes and operation of buses and metro services with strict social distancing norms.

Relief to housing sector: Nirmala Sitharman announced a Rs 70,000-crore boost to housing sector by extending the subsidy scheme for affordable housing for the middle income group. The move would provide relief to the construction sector by stimulating demand for steel, cement and transportation.

US China talks: US President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed in China over its failure to contain the novel coronavirus, saying the worldwide pandemic cast a pall over his US-China trade deal. He said again he was not interested in renegotiating.

On Our Specials

Straight from the horse’s mouth: Much has been debated in the posh corridors of upper class India about why couldn’t migrant workers just ‘wait it out’. What was so ‘unbearable’ that they are ready to walk for hundreds of kilometers; many of them dying on the way in road and rail accidents. Some have also died of exhaustion. Zeba Warsi asks some of these workers why they’re walking back home.

Mallya’s extradition: Only a failure to control the significant COVID-19 outbreak in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai could now further delay Vijay Mallya’s return to India, Sanjay Suri writes. A dedicated detention centre for Mallya within that jail is the only location approved by the courts in Britain. His extradition has been made conditional to his detention there. The latest decision, referred to as a "pronouncement", means that under the India-UK Extradition Treaty, the UK Home Office is now expected to formally certify the court order for Mallya to be extradited to India within 28 days.

On Reel