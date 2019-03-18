English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | Goa CM Manohar Parrikar Passes Away at 63 and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
What to Watch Out For
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar passes away, Centre announces national mourning today
Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, a former defence minister who had been battling a pancreatic ailment for over a year, died at his private residence on Sunday. He was 63.
The Centre has announced national mourning today and declared that the national flag will fly at half-mast in Delhi and in capitals of states and Union territories.
A Union Cabinet meeting is slated to take place at 10 am and the BJP is likely to announce the successor to the Chief Minister position today.
The technocrat-turned politician: Born in Mapusa in 1955, Parrikar joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during his days in school and went on to graduate from IIT-Bombay in 1978 with a degree in metallurgical engineering.
In 2014, Parrikar was asked to serve as the defence Minister, which he reluctantly accepted, saying “I have too much affection towards Goa.”
His term was as transparent as it was marred by controversies. His lowest point as defence minister was when he came under scathing attack from several sides as India saw the lowest budget allocation to defence, a meagre 1.62% of the GDP.
Even during his term as CM he was criticized over his failure to crack down on illegal mining, Parrikar was, however, hailed for several other schemes including reduction of petrol prices and monthly income to housewives.
Read about the robust leader here.
Recent developments: Within hours of Parrikar’s passing, the BJP and Congress MLAs met amid uncertainty over who will hold the reigns in the state. According to reports the Congress leaders are likely to visit Raj Bhawan today to stake a claim to form the government.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is said to have met with the BJP MLAs and the party’s allies in a meeting which lasted till the wee hours of Monday. While the contents of the meeting were not disclosed, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told reporters that Maharashtra Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavlikar had expressed his wish to become the next chief minister.
“He said he has sacrificed many times by supporting the BJP. So he wants to become the chief minister, but BJP will not agree to that. That has to be worked out,” he said. MGP is a BJP ally in the state.
Read about it here.
At loggerheads: The battle over the state leadership began on Saturday when news of Parrikar’s deteriorating condition emerged. While the BJP leaders in the state held an emergency meeting, the Congress attempted to approach Governor Mridula Sinha to stake a claim over the government.
Accusations were levelled soon after Sinha failed to meet with the Congress but met with the BJP leader Satish Dhond. The Goa Congress accused Sinha of “behaving like a BJP office-bearer”
“Our immediate aim is to bring the Governor into her senses because right now she is behaving like a BJP office-bearer,” Congress chief Girish Chodonkar had said in a press conference.
The Congress currently has the most number of lawmakers in the state Assembly –14 MLAs. Following Parrikar’s demise, the BJP’s numbers have gone down to 12. The party is currently supported by the three MLAs each belonging to the Maharashtra Gomantak Party and the Goa Forward Party and three independent candidates.
Congress UP-east-in-charge Priyanka Gandhi set to start on campaign boat ride from Prayagraj to Varanasi
Congress general secretary and east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi is set to begin on her campaign boat trip, from Prayag Raj to Varanasi. Spanning over three days the yatra will see several stopovers where the leader will interact with local villagers/ party workers.
The party's eastern UP in-charge is expected to arrive in the state capital at 10:30 am, following which she will attend series of meetings at the Congress state headquarters. Thereafter, she will proceed to Allahabad to launch the campaign which will move through Mirzapur and Bhadodhi to end at Assi ghat in Varanasi.
What You May Have Missed
Former SC Judge PC Ghose set to be India's first Lokpal, official announcement soon
The Selection Committee, comprising the prime minister, chief justice of India, Lok Sabha speaker and an eminent jurist, finalised Justice Ghose's name in a meeting on Friday. Justice Ghose, a current member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), was one of the leading names shortlisted earlier by the Lokpal Search Committee. The appointment has come through five years after the Lokpal Act was notified for effecting a panel of ombudsmen to look into cases of corruption and maladministration by public servants.
5 Indians confirmed dead in New Zealand mosque massacre, death toll reaches 50
At least five Indians have been killed in the horrific New Zealand mosque shootings though some reports place the number of death at seven. As of Sunday, the death count in the horrific shootings stood at 50, New Zealand Police confirmed. The Indian high commission, meanwhile, confirmed on Sunday that five Indians were killed in the attack. “With a very heavy heart we share the news of loss of precious lives of our 5 nationals in ghastly terror attack in #Christchurch," it tweeted
The accused in the case, 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant has been charged with murder. Tarrant is said to have sent a ‘manifesto’ to several people including New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, nine minutes before the attack took place. "The fact that there was an ideological manifesto with extreme views attached to this attack, of course, that is deeply disturbing," Ardern said about the lengthy manifesto said to be replete with right-wing extremist thought.
News18 Election Tracker:Congress-CPI(M) alliance breaks down, DMK announces LS list and Raj Thackeray’s MNS bows out
Congress calls off seat-sharing talks with Left Front, to go alone in West Bengal
The West Bengal unit of the Congress on Sunday called off seat-sharing talks with the CPI(M)-led Left Front for Lok Sabha polls, after weeks of hectic parleys failed to resolve the impasse over the distribution of seats. "It has been decided by our party unit that we don't want any adjustment or alliance by compromising our dignity. The Left can't dictate us on who will be the candidate and who won't. We will fight alone in Bengal," West Bengal Congress president Somendra Nath Mitra announced following a closed-door party meeting on Sunday evening.
DMK announces LS list; Kanimozhi to contest first direct poll from Tuticorin
The DMK on Sunday announced its candidates for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, going for well-known faces for the Parliamentary polls and fielding relatively newer names for the state elections. While former ministers Dayanidhi Maran and A Raja retain their constituencies, M Kanimozhi enters the electoral fray for the first time. The DMK also fielded Kadhir Anand, son of DMK treasurer Durainurugan, former minister Arcot Veerasamy's son Kalanidhi Veerasamy and long-time DMK leader Ponmudi's son Gautama Sigamani.
Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena bows out of Lok Sabha elections
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has decided not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as per a statement issued by the party chief on Sunday. Sources said Thackeray may declare support to the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the MNS rally on March 19. In the past, the MNS had tasted electoral success by winning 13 assembly constituencies in 2009, but was reduced to a single seat in 2014.
On Reel
From an RSS pracharak to a Union Minister, the technocrat-turned politician Manohar Parrikar was known for his administrative acumen and clean image, which left an indelible mark on the politics of the tiny state of Goa.





