News18 Daybreak | Goa CM Pramod Sawant to Face Floor Test Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Goa Governor Mridula Sinha (R) administers the oath of the office to Pramod Sawant as the new Chief Minister of the state, at the Raj Bhavan in Panaji on Tuesday (PTI)
What to Watch Out For
Goa CM Pramod Sawant to face floor test today, says he is confident of a victory
Two days since his appointment, the Goa CM Pramod Sawant will face a floor test in the Assembly today. Sawant, who was sworn in on Monday night following the demise of Manohar Parrikar, said his government had sought the vote of confidence to prove its strength in the Assembly.
The BJP-led government in the coastal state claims the support of 21 MLAs - 12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents.
The floor test is slated to take place in a session convened by Governor Mridula Sinha at 11.30 am.
Show of strength: Today’s floor test will come amid tensions with the Congress party over the BJP’s stake on the government. Although Congress has the most number of legislators in the Assembly at 14, the BJP managed to continue its hold over the government in the state after renewed support from its smaller allies, the MGP and the GFP.
Expressing his confidence over today’s vote Sawant said,” "We have 21 MLAs and hence we are definitely confident of not having any problem in floor test, we will surely prove our majority”
Timeline of power tussle: The Congress had attempted to meet Governor Sinha on Friday to stake a claim over the government hours after news of Parrikar’s deteriorating health emerged. Following this, they submitted two letters to Sinha over the same claim but didn’t receive a response.
After Parrikar’s demise on Sunday both the state Congress and BJP, who had already held several rounds of meetings, acted quickly. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari flew in on Sunday night to meet with the MLAs of the BJP and their allies for a round of negotiations and parleys which would last till Monday night.
Meanwhile, all 14 Congress MLAs directly met with the Governor after they were allegedly not given an appointment.
It was around 2 am that Pramod Sawant was sworn in as the CM following hectic parleys and negotiations. Also initiated were two deputy chief ministers, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtra Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, and nine other ministers.
He said she said: Several Congress leaders including Kapil Sibal hit out at the ruling party and even the Governor over the appointments saying that it was their party which holds the majority.
“We're strongly condemning undemocratic action of Goa Governor Mridula Sinha for not allowing our single largest party to form the govt and allowing BJP to carry on horse trading despite BJP not having sufficient numbers to form the govt," Congress's Sunil Kawthankar had said.
What You May Have Missed
Former Supreme Court Judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose appointed India's first Lokpal
Former Supreme Court judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose yesterday was appointed as the country's first Lokpal. The appointment has come through five years after the Lokpal Act was notified for effecting a panel of ombudsmen to look into cases of corruption and maladministration by public servants. Former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, Mahender Singh and Indrajeet Prasad Gautam have been appointed as non-judicial members of Lokpal.
News18 Election Tracker: AAP-Congress alliance breakdown, DMK and AIADMK release manifestos and Cong-National Conference alliance hit a bump
DMK, AIADMK release manifestos within an hour of each; release of Rajiv Gandhi convicts among many similarities
The DMK released its party manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at its headquarter on Tuesday. The DMK promised to take efforts for the release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The party also assured steps for waiver of all educational loans, abolition of the NEET and a reversion to the old pension scheme. Less than an hour after DMK released its manifesto, the AIADMK, too, released its election manifesto. Like the DMK, the AIADMK also called for the release of the seven Tamil convicts. Among the other similarities between the two manifestos is the issue of bringing education from the concurrent to the state list.
Arvind Kejriwal says Congress has said no to AAP's fresh offer of alliance in 3 states
The Congress has refused to form an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and the two parties are not in talks with each other, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. His statement comes after the Aam Aadmi Party made a fresh bid to forge an alliance with the Congress in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, with the former demanding five seats in the national capital, as per sources. AAP leader Sanjay Singh had even discussed the proposal with NCP president Sharad Pawar, who had stepped in to bring the parties together on Tuesday.
National Conference and Congress hit Anantnag bump on road to alliance in Jammu and Kashmir
Negotiations between Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on the possibility of an alliance reached a dead-end after the latter made it a precondition to contest all three seats in the Kashmir valley in exchange for the party’s support to the Congress in the two seats in Jammu and one in Ladakh. Abdullah said if the proposed formula suits the Congress, only then could the parties hold talks over the three seats in Jammu and Ladakh, which the grand old party is keen on contesting. The Congress have also refused to compromise on their proposed seat-sharing formula. NC president Farooq Abdullah, who has been authorised by the party to decide on coalitions with secular forces, will take the final call.
Jet Airways crisis deepens as pilots threaten to stop flying from April 1
In more trouble for cash-strapped Jet Airways, an umbrella body of its domestic pilots on Tuesday threatened to stop flying from April 1 if their dues are not paid by March-end even as aviation regulator DGCA said only 41 aircraft of the airline were in operation. This comes after the Jet Airways' Aircraft Maintenance Engineers' Union wrote to the DGCA on Tuesday saying that they were not paid salaries for last three months and that their "adverse psychological" condition has put flight safety at risk. Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu directed senior officials of his ministry to continuously monitor developments relating to the crisis.
News18 Election Lab: Will NRIs get inked? Only 8 voted in 2014, more than 70,000 on the rolls this time
Besides running high-pitched campaigns in India, major political parties have also been sharpening their political messaging to woo the NRI community which forms a major chunk of the electorate. Data, however, shows that the voting percentage of this bloc remains quite dismal. As per the Election Commission data, of 13,039 registered overseas voters, only eight Non-Resident Indians, or 0.06%, voted in 2014 general elections. Akash Gulankar analyses here.
On Reel
As the country prepares itself for the Lok Sabha elections nearly one million polling stations are gearing up with 2.33 million ballot units, 1.63 million control units and 1.74 million VVPATs. How will VVPATs help in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019? News18.com explains.
