News18 Daybreak | Goa, Sikkim and Himachal Top 3 States by Vaccination Rate; Possible Third Covid Wave Unlikely to Affect Kids

Giving Their Best Shot: Goa, Sikkim and Himachal Top 3 States by Vaccination Rate

Goa is leading the Covid-19 vaccination race among Indian states. Till Thursday morning, the coastal state had vaccinated over 37.35% of its 15.9 lakh population by at least one dose, a calculation based on health ministry data showed. A close second is the north-eastern state of Sikkim with 37.29% of its population receiving the first shot, according to the latest available figures. At 30.35% first-dose vaccination, Himachal Pradesh is at a distant third position. Kerala, which has witnessed multiple infection waves, has inoculated over a quarter or 26.23% of its people with the first dose.

Possible Third Covid Wave Unlikely to Affect Kids, WHO-AIIMS Survey Finds High Seroprevalence in Them

The third possible wave of the coronavirus pandemic is unlikely to affect the children more than the adult population, according to a survey conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. The survey, conducted across five states involving a sample population of 10,000, found high seroprevalence among children, which may offer them protection from the third wave. “SARS-CoV-2 sero-positivity rate among children was high and were comparable to the adult population.

Mamata Moves Calcutta HC Challenging Suvendu Adhikari’s Nandigram Win in Bengal Polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court to challenge her protege-turned-bete noire Suvendu Adhikari’s victory from Nandigram constituency in the state assembly elections. The court will hear the matter on Friday. In Nandigram, which was one of the keenly watched poll battles, BJP leader Adhikari outsmarted the TMC supremo by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes. While Adhikari had bagged 1,10,764 votes, Banerjee secured 1,08808 votes, the poll panel had confirmed at the time.

Twitter Intermediary Status: Debunking Key Misconceptions Around the Section 79 Debacle

Over the past two days, conversations around Twitter and its position in India have come under significant scrutiny. Yesterday, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the union minister for electronics and information technology, took to various social media platforms to highlight Twitter’s non-compliance of the new IT Rules, 2021. While the minister did not explicitly label Twitter as not being an “intermediary” any longer, he highlighted Twitter’s failure to meet the revised Intermediary Guidelines under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

‘Will Continue Our Struggle’: Student Activists Natasha, Devangana, Asif Released on Bail

Student activist Natasha Narwal on Thursday said they had received “tremendous support" inside Tihar Jail in Delhi and would continue their struggle. Narwal, along with Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, walked out of Tihar, hours after a court here ordered their immediate release in the northeast Delhi riots “conspiracy" case. JNU students Narwal and Kalita thanked their friends and well-wishers, many of whom gathered outside the jail, for supporting them during their year-long stay behind bars. “We have received tremendous support inside jail and we will continue our struggle," Narwal told reporters.

Mehul Choksi’s ‘Health Deteriorating’, Says Lawyer; Dominica Court Remands Him to State Prison

A magistrate court in Dominica on Thursday sent businessman Mehul Choksi to a state prison, his lawyer in India said, but added that he would continue to remain in hospital as his medical condition “deteriorated". The diamond trader was earlier in police custody. “Yes, police custody has been changed to prison custody but he shall remain in hospital as his medical condition has deteriorated," lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said. The development is being seen as a ray of hope for India which has approached the Dominica High Court seeking to be impleaded as a party in the case filed by lawyers of Choksi whose bail plea was earlier rejected.

