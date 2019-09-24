News18 Daybreak | Greta Thunberg Opens UN Climate Summit With a Jolting Remark and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

‘How dare you!’ Greta Thunberg’s jolt to world leaders during UN climate summit

In the UN climate summit that was held on Monday, Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen who has become the global face of the movement against climate change, accused world leaders of failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions. “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is the money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” she said and added that the eyes of the future generations will be on the leaders.

The Summit also saw Indian PM Narendra Modi highlighting that “no enough is being done” to resolve the “critical crisis”. He called for a “people’s movement to change behaviours” emphasizing on the need for the world to act now.

In meeting with Pak PM Imran Khan, Trump again offers to mediate on Kashmir issue

US President Donald Trump during a meeting with PM Imran Khan on Monday once again offered to mediate in resolving the Kashmir issue with Pakistan, saying that "there is always a solution". Trump said that he is ready to mediate “if there is assent from other side”. The meeting between the leaders came a day after PM Narendra Modi in the ‘Howdy, Modi’ rally in Houston, took a veiled jab at Pakistan when he talked about the “perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks in the US and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks”.

Khan during his meeting with Trump yesterday was far from assuaged on the Kashmir issue, maintaining that since New Delhi “doesn’t hold bilateral talks with Islamabad” he will get the UN involved. The issue is expected to be floated during the UN General Assembly meeting on September 27, which will be attended by both Narendra Modi and Imran Khan.

In Other News

Consolidated ID: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday mooted the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and bank accounts. Shah also said the Census 2021 data will be collected through mobile app.

‘No interfering’: The Supreme Court on Monday said that appointments and transfer of judges are “the root of the administration of justice” and interference in that “does not augur well”. The court was hearing a plea, which had sought intervention in the matter of Justice Akil Kureshi’s elevation.

Called-off: Officers' unions of public sector banks deferred the proposed two-day strike following an assurance from Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar to look into their concerns. Four unions of bank officers had threatened to go on strike to protest against the consolidation of 10 state-run lenders into four.

Iran seeks UN support: President Hassan Rouhani set off for New York on Monday to attend the UN General Assembly on a mission to win Iran support against "cruel" pressure from arch-foe the United States. His departure came as Iran said an oil tanker flying the flag of US ally Britain was "free" to leave more than two months after its forces seized it in Gulf waters.

Entry denied: While Indians around the world celebrated the success of 'Howdy Modi', the event held for PM Narendra Modi in Houston, Texas on Sunday, not all were allowed to be part of the event. Indian-American stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj was allegedly denied entry with authorities citing lack of press credentials and limited accommodation for crews as the reason.

On Our Specials

Risky Territory: The loudest applause in the three-hour-long pomp and show that was ‘Howdy, Modi’ was heard when US President Donald Trump talked about “radical Islamic terrorism”. The second loudest applause was when Modi talked about giving a farewell to Article 370. But the most surprising statement came from PM Modi when he said, “Ab ki baar Trump Sarkar” (This time again — a Trump government) in a direct endorsement for Trump ahead of the US Presidential elections. Zakka Jacob writes why by endorsing Trump, the PM has walked into the risky territory of American politics.

On Reel

The Modi government will open bids next month for a centralized facial recognition system across India. While the government says the move is will help one of the world’s most understaffed police forces, privacy activists believe that it will result in India becoming a surveillance state. Watch to know more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.