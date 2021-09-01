News18 Daybreak | Haqqani Network's Anas Haqqani Says Taliban Won't 'Interfere' in Kashmir; Shilpa Shetty Planning to Separate from Raj Kundra

Haqqani Network Scion Anas Haqqani Says Taliban Won’t ‘Interfere’ in Kashmir, Clarifies Pakistan Connection

Celebratory gunfire resounded across the Afghan capital on Tuesday as the Taliban took control of the airport following the withdrawal of the last US troops, marking the end of a 20-year war that left the Islamist group stronger than it was in 2001. And now, plans are afoot to form a new ‘inclusive’ government and erase fears of its deleterious past. In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, top Taliban leader Anas Haqqani spoke at length on the Haqqani network’s Pakistan connection, their relationship with India and the Kashmir issue.

PM Modi Wants List of Infra Projects Delayed Due to Court and NGT Orders, Loss to Exchequer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba to lead an elaborate exercise with ministries to identify decisions of various courts and National Green Tribunal (NGT) which are causing delay in infrastructure projects, prepare a list of all such delayed projects and the loss incurred to the exchequer. The directions from the PM came at a review meeting called on August 25, minutes of which have been reviewed by News18. Four ministries were asked to coordinate the exercise under monitoring of the Cabinet Secretary. It is not clear yet what the government plans to do once the exercise is complete but the top-level intervention by PM and involvement of the Law Ministry in the same indicates a coordinated legal approach could be followed to clear bottlenecks in a plethora of such infrastructure projects.

13 Yrs Ago, He Stood in Freezing Cold for 30 Hours to Save Biden. Today, He Begs US Prez to Rescue Him

“Don’t forget me here” — for Mohammed, an Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Joe Biden 13 years ago in Afghanistan, imploring the US President for help seemed like the only option as American troops left behind countless Afghan allies like him after their complete withdrawal from the war-torn nation. “Hello Mr. President: Save me and my family,” Mohammed, who chose not to use his full name for his safety, told the Wall Street Journal, adding: “Don’t forget me here.” Mohammed, in hiding with his wife and four children, was part of a team that helped rescue then-Senator Biden and former Sens. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., and John Kerry, D-Mass., in 2008 when their helicopters were forced to land in a snowstorm, stranding them in a remote valley in Afghanistan.

Shilpa Shetty Planning to Separate from Raj Kundra Amid His Arrest in Porn Case: Report

Shilpa Shetty is reportedly planning to separate from her husband Raj Kundra, who was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai police on the night of July 19 for the alleged creation and distribution of porn videos. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shilpa is apparently planning life ahead away from Raj Kundra, according to her close friends. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married since 2009 and have two children together — son Viaan and daughter Samisha. “Raj Kundra’s troubles aren’t going away in a hurry. On the contrary, they seem to be multiplying every week. The disclosure of Raj Kundra’s alleged link with adult content came as much a shock to Shilpa as to the rest of us.

Mumbai Sees Rapid Vaccination Coverage in 18-44 Age Group, 12% in 45-59 Category Still Not Vaccinated

Despite the slow start of vaccination drive in Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital has seen the swiftest inoculation coverage in the recent months in the 18-44 age group. According to the latest estimates, 61 percent of the population have received at least one dose even though the inoculation pace was low in May and June, a statement in The Times of India said. However, those in 45-59 years age group and above 60 years have not been vaccinated entirely with one dose yet. While, 88 percent in the 45-59 age group have been vaccinated with one dose, 96.7 percent of senior citizens have got at least one dose.

Taliban Supporters Hold Mock US Funeral as Troops Leave Afghanistan

Taliban supporters paraded coffins draped with American and NATO flags in the eastern city of Khost on Tuesday, part of celebrations across the country following the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops. The mock funeral, in which coffins covered in French and British flags were also carried along the street through a large crowd, marked the end of a 20-year war and a hasty and humiliating exit for Washington and its NATO allies. Some of the crowd held guns aloft, while others waved Taliban flags or snapped the procession on mobile phones. “August 31 is our formal Freedom Day. On this day, American occupying forces and NATO forces fled the country," Taliban official Qari Saeed Khosti told local television station Zhman TV during its coverage of the event.

