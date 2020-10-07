News18 Daybreak | Hathras Rape Case Shocking & Extraordinary, Says CJI; BJP Releases List of 27 Candidates for Bihar Polls and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA backs Nitish Kumar, snubs Chirag Paswan; BJP releases list of 27 candidates for first phase

The incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar announced its seat-sharing formula for the Assembly polls under which Janata Dal (United) will contest on 122 seats and the BJP on 121 out of a total of 243 seats. The BJP has backed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership to the hilt and rebuffed Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan.

First phase: BJP released its list of 27 candidates for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections. The names include international shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui constituency and former MP Hari Manjhi from Bodhgaya.

In Other News

Covid-19 protocol: Amid the unprecedented public health crisis, the government has issued a series of standard operating procedures (SOPs) that may work as guided documents on how to go about the upcoming festive season. This includes safe planning of events, Covid behaviour, maintenance of the venue and so on.

Growing assertiveness: India, the United States, Japan and Australia agreed to step up coordination in creating a free and open Indo-Pacific, amid China's growing assertiveness in the strategically vital region. The ministers affirmed strengthening of a free, open and rules-based international order.

Nobel prize winners: Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the US won the Nobel Physics Prize for their research into black holes, the Nobel jury said. The physicists were selected for their discoveries about the black hole.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians put up a praiseworthy performance against a lackluster Rajasthan Royals outfit for their third successive win in IPL 2020. Right hander Suryakumar Yadav smashed his highest score in the tournament.

On Our Specials

Court wrap: The Uttar Pradesh government in its 16-page-affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court has alleged an insidious propaganda by political parties and a section of media to malign the Yogi Adityanath government, using social media and protests as their tools. The affidavit emphasised that to negate the suspicions around the administrative control of the state over the investigations, a CBI probe has already been recommended by the government. Utkarsh Anand writes.

‘To Join or Not to Join': Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is facing a Hamletian dilemma - to do or not to do. According to reliable sources, PM Modi wants him to join the NDA. Though the YSRCP chief is tempted, local political considerations are preventing him from joining the BJP-led NDA. DP Satish writes.