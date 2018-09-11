English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Daybreak | HDFC Vice President's Murder, Raghuram Rajan on Rupee and other Stories You May Have Missed
File picture of Raghuram Rajan
Flop show? The Congress-led Bharat Bandh against peaking fuel prices on Monday remained largely peaceful with sporadic incidents of violence being reported from a few states. Protests gathered steam in states like Bihar, Karnataka and Kerala, where normal life was disrupted by violent protests and vandalisation and the death of a child. At the end of the day, while Congress declared the Bharat Bandh a success, BJP rejected it saying it was a flop and also refrained from reining in prices.
Pressure tactics: "Executing bandhs are a daunting task. You need to keep everybody inside houses and at the same time, get as many party workers and sometimes others to be out on the streets, protesting." a Congress party worker said. An RJD leaer said "Everything is planned, even the smallest rallies and the meekest of speeches."
Fair warning: Former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan warned that the rupee could get significantly undervalued if it keeps falling at the current rate. The rupee crashed below the 72-mark to end at a life-low of 72.45 against the US dollar on growing fears of contagion from an emerging-market rout and escalation of a global trade war.
Tragic death: HDFC bank vice-president Siddharth Sanghvi, who went missing five days ago, was murdered by a cab driver for Rs 30,000, police said on Monday. The body of the 39-year-old banker, who lived in the upscale Malabar Hills area, was found dumped in Navi Mumbai, leading to the arrest of accused Sarfaraz Shaikh. Sanghvi was allegedly murdered on Wednesday, the day he went missing.
Nuns protest: As a group of nuns in Kerala continue with their protests against a rape accused Bishop, the Missionaries of Jesus Congregation on Monday said “an innocent soul” cannot be crucified “based on such allegations”. The protest by Catholic reformation organisations against alleged laxity in the probe into the rape complaint by a nun against the Bishop entered the second day on Sunday with a group of five nuns accusing top police officials of trying to sabotage it.
Agree or disagree?
"My sexuality remained a secret between my mother, myself and a few close friends for another decade, till I was 25. And then it was the sexually liberated and tolerant milieu of 1970s London and Oxford that enabled me to “come out”, though never as openly as in today’s climate. It was my sexuality and the apparent impossibility of fulfilling it in India that determined my decision to stay on in England as a sort of sexual migrant," Zorer Masani, son of politician Minoo Masani writes on being criminalised for his sexuality in India.
After Sunday's US Open final, all anyone was talking about was Serena William's outburst and the allegations of alleged sexism and racism. What nobody seems to be talking about, however, is the spectacular victory of 20-year-old Osaka, who became an overnight darling in Japan after her historic win. This was Osaka's first Grand Slam attempt and she won it against the 23-times champion with grace and poise.Read Rakhi Bose's take on how Williams' upset stole the glory of Osaka's win.
In the last few months, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has visited over two dozen temples during the Gujarat Assembly polls and stopped at various mutts and mandirs while campaigning in Karnataka recently. He is likely to do the same for the state polls in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Kailash Mansarovar yatra is an ultimate display of his religio-spiritual journey. Veteran journalist Saroj Nexi explores whether this is Congress's tactic to meet the Baharatiya Janata Party's 'anti-Hindu' allegations against the party.
On reel
The Congress challenged the Narendra Modi government to cut the excise duty and customs duty on petrol and diesel after what it called was a successful Bharat Bandh from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. A two-year-old girl died as the vehicle carrying her to Jehanabad civil hospital got stuck in road blockade by bandh supporters. Here is all you need to know about the Bharat Bandh.
Read all about the developments across India on Bharat Bandh
Pressure tactics: "Executing bandhs are a daunting task. You need to keep everybody inside houses and at the same time, get as many party workers and sometimes others to be out on the streets, protesting." a Congress party worker said. An RJD leaer said "Everything is planned, even the smallest rallies and the meekest of speeches."
On reel
The Congress challenged the Narendra Modi government to cut the excise duty and customs duty on petrol and diesel after what it called was a successful Bharat Bandh from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. A two-year-old girl died as the vehicle carrying her to Jehanabad civil hospital got stuck in road blockade by bandh supporters. Here is all you need to know about the Bharat Bandh.
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
