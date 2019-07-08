News18 Daybreak | HDK Goes into Huddle With JD(S)-Cong Leaders to Save Govt and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Day after 13 MLAs give in resignations, HDK goes into huddle with JDS-Cong Leaders

A day after the resignations of 13 of Karnataka’s MLAs from Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) plunged the Karnataka government into deeper crisis, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy went into a huddle with the coalition leaders.

The CM is said to have made a last-ditch attempt in the face of his coalition government’s imminent collapse given that the resignations will bring its number down to 105 – on par with the BJP.

Recent developments: 10 of the 13 MLAs who submitted their resignations are camping in a hotel in Mumbai, refusing to withdraw their resignation. Congress leaders staged a protest accusing the BJP of luring away legislators of other parties.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has now convened a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the developments.

Meanwhile, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda raked up his old and personal rivalry with Siddaramaiah blaming him for the political turmoil in the state. “Those who had resigned are his supporters,” the former PM said.

Swinging into action: The resignations came even as the BJP said it was keeping a watch on the ongoing developments and indicated that the party was looking at options to form the government. The party is slated to meet today to decide on its next course of action.

In Other News

In the race?: Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora resigned from the posts of All Indian Congress Committee general secretary and Mumbai Congress president respectively on Sunday. Their resignations came as the party’s top brass is on the lookout for the next leader to step into Rahul Gandhi’s shoes.

ICC World Cup 2019: Megan Rapinoe made it a special hat-trick on Sunday as she won Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the women's World Cup as the United States beat the Netherlands to retain their title. US clinched the title with a 2-0 victory over their rivals.

Exercising caution: The convoys of security forces will not be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway today. While the spokesman didn’t justify the move, it is believed that the decision was taken in view of the 3rd death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

Tragedy strikes: At least 29 people died and several injured when an Awadh Depot Janrath bus, carrying 44 passengers from Lucknow to Anand Vihar (Delhi), fell off the Yamuna Expressway in Agra on early Monday morning. The bus fell from a height of 50 feet into a canal.

On Our Specials

The great sea escape: In Delhi’s ‘Madrasi Colony’ Angana Chakrabarti meets Prabhu who was among the 19 people who missed the ill-fated boat which left Kerala’s Munambam harbor for New Zealand on January 12. The boat with 243 people is still missing at sea. But, this is not the first time Prabhu has harbored dreams of crossing the high seas. In 2013, he had made the perilous trip to Australia only to be intercepted and deported. Read about his gut-wrenching journey here.

Budget thoughts: India’s economy has been faltering, with GDP growth coming in below the 7% mark for 2018-19 and continued growth concerns in the June quarter. So when the Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, laid particular stress on India needing more and more private investment to boost economic growth, India Inc began to hope for a fiscal stimulus in the Union Budget. Sindhu Bhattacharya argues how Nirmala Sitharaman’s first Budget not only failed to enthuse India Inc, but also spooked the stock markets.

On Reel

India’s first woman Union Finance Minister in almost five decades, Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the current financial year on Friday. Here is a list of the key takeaway for all sectors.