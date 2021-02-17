News18 Daybreak | Hefty Fines, Masks & Social Distancing Again for Maharashtra as Govt Says No to Lockdown and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Hefty Fines, Masks & Social Distancing Again for Maharashtra as Govt Says No to Lockdown, Yes to Strict Covid-19 Measures

Amid a spate of fresh Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Tuesday decided there would be no lockdown, but a new round of restrictions will be implemented to bring the infections in control. The state government's review meeting on the recent rise of coronavirus cases concluded on Tuesday.

MP Sidhi Bus Accident: 3-month-old Among 47 Dead, 7 Rescued; Rescue Op Called Off For the Day

MP Sidhi Bus Accident: At least 47 people, including 24 men, 21 women and two children, have died after a passenger bus fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi early today. The multi-agency rescue operation has been called off for the day and will resume tomorrow, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Seven people have been rescued so far, he said.

Punjab Congress Struggles To Keep Its Flock Together As 'Rehabilitation' Of Navjot Singh Sidhu Gathers Pace

With political temperatures in Punjab already soaring due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation, the ruling Congress party is also trying to weed out bickering within the party with elections barely a year away. The big challenge that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh confronts is the ‘rehabilitation’ moves for former minister and his bête noire Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Farmers' Protest: Law of Sedition Cannot Be Invoked to Quieten the Disquiet, Says Delhi Court

A Delhi court has said that the law of sedition cannot be invoked to quieten the disquiet under the pretence of muzzling the miscreants. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana made the observation while granting bail to two persons – Devi Lal Burdak and Swaroop Ram – arrested by Delhi police earlier this month for allegedly commiting sedition and spreading rumours by posting fake video on Facebook during ongoing farmers' protest.

Amnesty International India's Assets Worth Over Rs 17 Cr Attached in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached over Rs 17 crore bank deposits in connection with its money laundering case against two entities of Amnesty International (India), the global human rights watchdog. The agency said in a statement that a provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) "attaching bank accounts of Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT)".

#MeToo: Court Likely to Pronounce Today Verdict in MJ Akbar's Defamation Case Against Priya Ramani

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce today its verdict in former Union Minister M J Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had on February 1 reserved the judgment for February 10 after Akbar as well as Ramani completed their arguments.

Congress Asks How Charges Against Disha Ravi Can be Proved, Voices Concerns Over Country's Image

The Congress, which has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at Centre over the arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi, on Tuesday questioned how the charges against her and other such activists can be proved in a court of law. The issue of Disha Ravi came up during the Parliamentary committee meeting on Home Affairs even though the agenda was demand for grants.