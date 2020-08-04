News18 Daybreak | Holding Intense Negotiations for 11 Hrs, India's Tough Talk on Border Row with China and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

After Initiation of Ram Mandir Construction, Will The Year Also See Justice in Babri Masjid Demolition Case?

On August 5, while all attention will be on Ayodhya with the first bricks for the construction of the Ram temple to be laid, 130 km away in Lucknow, a special CBI court will continue hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case. Some of the leading players of the temple movement may be present in Ayodhya on the day but, as accused in the demolition case, their fate will soon be decided by the court. With one case reaching finality in the apex court, focus has shifted to the other case. The case of demolition, which began after December 6, 1992. The Supreme Court in its title suit judgement had also observed that the demolition of the mosque was a criminal act.

'No Compromise, Pull Back at Earliest': Holding Intense Negotiations for 11 Hrs, India's Tough Talk on Border Row with China

The Indian army has categorically conveyed to China's PLA at the fifth round of military talks it will not compromise on India's territorial integrity, and clearly said disengagement of troops from Pangong Tso and a few other friction points in eastern Ladakh should be completed at the earliest, people familiar with the developments said on Monday. Senior commanders of the two armies held intense negotiations for nearly 11 hours on Sunday at a designated meeting point in Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In Other News

India tally: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surged to over 11.86 lakh. The number of tests carried out in India has crossed 2 crores.

Probe on: Over a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his father KK Singh has released a video statement. In the self-made video, he says that on February 25, he had informed Mumbai Police that his son's life in danger.

Bleak hopes: The World Health Organization warned that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a "silver bullet"; for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long. It exhorted all nations to rigorously enforce health measures.

NEP opposition: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his opposition to implementation of the three-language policy as envisioned in the National Education Policy 2020, saying it would hurt sentiments in a state.

On Our Specials

Standing firm: In his 134-page affidavit on criminal contempt, advocate Prashant Bhushan has regretted only one thing -- that he did not notice the motor cycle was on a stand when he tweeted on CJI SA Bobde riding a Rs 50-lakh bike "without a helmet". Utkarsh Anand reports that apart from this, the extensive affidavit by Bhushan, in response to the Supreme Court's notice of criminal contempt, has not even once mentioned "regret" or "apology".

On herd immunity: One in every four or five COVID-19 patients do not develop effective antibodies to provide long-term immunity from the novel coronavirus, says Dr SK Sarin, Director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. In this exclusive interview with Rupashree Nanda, Dr Sarin explains why allowing the community to develop ‘herd immunity’ through virus transmission is not the best way to deal with the pandemic.