News18 Daybreak | House to Resume Today After Ruckus Over Pegasus; 50 Remain Missing in Maharashtra's Konkan

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: House to Resume Today After Ruckus Over Pegasus, Farm Laws

Parliament is all set to meet today after the Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues continued to mar the proceedings in both the Houses, which are meeting after the Eid holiday and the weekend. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Friday following ruckus by the opposition.

Amid 24×7 Flood Rescue Operation, 50 Remain Missing in Maharashtra’s Konkan; Locals Plead for Food, Water & Meds

As incessant rain wreaked havoc across Ratnagiri and the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, the death toll climbed to 83 while 50 remained missing on Sunday. Flood and landslide deaths across the state rose to 149 while the missing numbered 64.

‘Let the Dead Be’: Villagers in Maharashtra’s Raigad Want to Call off Rescue Ops 3 Days After Landslide

Villagers in Raigad’s Mahad taluka are requesting district administration to call off the rescue process, convinced that everyone stuck under the debris must be dead by now and should not be disturbed.

‘Can Kill Me’: Chhattisgarh Congress Infighting Takes Ugly Turn as MLA Blames Minister for Convoy Attack

Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh has trained guns on his own party’s senior leader and state Health Minister TS Singhdeo, saying that his life is in danger and that the latter can attack him.

Raj Kundra Case: ‘Gandii Baat’ Actress Flora Saini Said No When Approached for Content on HotShots App

Recent reports being circulated in the media suggested that actress Flora Saini was being thought of by Raj Kundra and his associate Umesh Kamat for a song sequence in a film on their upcoming app Bollyfame. In a follow up, Flora released a video and clarified that she had no involvement with Raj and Umesh and they discussing probable casting for their upcoming projects had nothing to do with her.

Hardik Pandya ‘Sang’ Sri Lankan National Anthem During T20I, Cricket Fans Call it ‘Respect’

Following the tradition, Team India and Sri Lankan players assembled for their respective national anthems ahead of the first T20I contest at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. While the proceedings were as customary as they get, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya managed to grab the attention of cricket fans on social media when he was apparently spotted singing the Sri Lankan national anthem.

Bloomberg Thinks ‘Best’ Indian Food is the World is in NYC and Desis are Outraged

Bloomberg Business has landed itself in the world of Twitter backlash for putting out what appears to be more than just a hot-take. Late on Saturday night, the Twitter handle of the business portal while sharing a story about how ‘an enterprising chef-restaurateur duo upends long-held dining wisdom,’ in US’ New York City, mentioned in the tweet that “The world’s best Indian food is in New York City."

