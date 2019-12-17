News18 Daybreak | How India Vented out Anger Against Police Crackdown in Jamia, AMU​ and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

From UP to Kerala, Bengal to Gujarat: How India vented out anger against police crackdown in Jamia, AMU​

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case on the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 held in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University.

Candles light up India Gate: As students’ protests continued in the national capital, thousands gathered at India Gate to demonstrate against the crackdown on the two universities. They vowed to uphold India's secular values, lit candles and raised slogans against Delhi Police and "dictatorial" attitude of the government.

In solidarity: Protests also spread to various cities across the country, with Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad Urdu University, Benaras Hindu University, Jadavpur University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, IIT Bombay and University of Mumbai participating to condemn the violence against Jamia students.

Jamia stir continues: A group of Jamia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside university gates and formed a human chain in protest. Meanwhile, two men who were apparently caught in the violence were treated for "gunshot injuries" at Safdarjung Hospital here, but police insisted the wounds could be from the sharp end of tear gas shells.

Arson in UP: In UP’s Mau, protesters torched 15 vehicles to condemn the violence against students at Jamia. Police used tear gas shells and also fired in the air to control the situation.

Relief for Assam: Curfew in Assam will be completely lifted from Tuesday, state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He added that internet services will be restored too.

In Other News

Nirbhaya review petition: The Supreme Court will hear a review plea filed by Akshay Singh, one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. He is the only one of the four convicts to not have filed a review plea earlier. The hearing comes amid mounting speculation that the four may be executed soon.

Unnao verdict: A Delhi court convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and will announce the quantum of punishment today in the rape case of an Unnao woman who was a minor at the time of the offence. He was charged for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, rape and under sections of the POCSO Act.

Temple bid: During an election rally in Jharkhand, BJP president Amit Shah said a sky-touching Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya within four months which Indians from all over the world have been demanding for 100 years.

Word of caution: Former President Pranab Mukherjee pitched for raising the number of Lok Sabha constituencies to 1,000. "A numerical majority in elections gives you the right to make a stable government. The lack of popular majority forbids you from a majoritarian government,” he said.

On Our Specials

What’s in a name?: Concealing the name of a rape victims after they are killed is a travesty of justice, writes Rasheed Kidwai. Once a rape victim is killed, withholding the name of the deceased serves no purpose. It is understood that every criminal offence is a crime against the society and the state undertakes to prosecute the accused. Once prosecution is successful and conviction is made, society has the right to know who the victim was who died and for whose death the accused are being punished.

Another reason for PSA: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief has asked officers to slap the Public Safety Act (PSA) on “bovine smugglers” in the newly former union territory. After the Centre stripped J&K of its special status, the 157-year-old beef ban in Jammu and Kashmir was rendered ineffective. However, in September, the J&K Law Commission recommended that the government re-enact the beef ban. Aakash Hassan reports that in the Jammu belt, people feel the move is aimed at harassing Muslims, who are in a minority in the region.

