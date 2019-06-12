Take the pledge to vote

News18 Daybreak | IAF Team to Inspect Wreckage of AN-32 Aircraft Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Get a fresh dose of the news that matters delivered directly to your inbox, every morning. The perfect way to get you started and informed for the day ahead.

Updated:June 12, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
News18 Daybreak | IAF Team to Inspect Wreckage of AN-32 Aircraft Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
IAF AN-32. Image for representation. (Image: IAF/ Twitter)
Today's Big Stories

Govt defends GDP figures after Ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian claims over-estimation

After former chief economic adviser (CEA) Arvind Subramanian kick-started a debate with his new research suggesting that India’s “real” GDP growth rate was just 4.5% instead of 7% as indicated by the official data, the government on Tuesday defended their estimates. According to the Centre, the growth projections “brought out by the national and international agencies are broadly in line with the estimates” released earlier. The government also countered Subraniam’s critique of the methodology used to calculate the estimate.

Wreckage of missing AN-32 found in Arunachal, teams to fly out to site to look for survivors

After eight days of search-and-rescue operation, the wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft that went missing on June 3 has been spotted 16 kilometres north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh by Mi-17 helicopters. The force are now continuing to establish the status of occupants and establish survivors. According to reports, mountaineering teams of IAF, Army and civil administration will fly to the site today to look for survivors and inspect the wreckage.

In Other News

Freedom of speech: Observing that a person could not be put behind bars for 11 days for a social media post, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the release of journalist Prashant Kanojia who was arrested for allegedly defaming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The court, which was hearing a petition filed by Kanojia’s wife, however, said that case could continue.

Ahead of landfall: A high alert has been sounded along the Gujarat coast ahead of Cyclone Vayu’s landfall on Thursday morning. Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations while the National Disaster Response Force pre-positioned 25 teams of 45 personnel ahead of the storm.

Another appeal: UK High Court is expected to deliver its verdict on fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s bail plea. The businessman, who is facing extradition to India for defrauding the Punjab National Bank scam of Rs 17,000, had appealed against a lower court’s order denying him bail.

Unprecedented: In a first-ever move, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday handed life imprisonment to a Mumbai-based businessman for leaving a hijack threat note on a Jet Airways plane in October 2017. He has also been levied a fine of Rs 5 crore.

ICC World Cup: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who sustained an injury on the back of his hand and thumb during India's World Cup game against Australia will continue to remain under observation in England. According to reports, it is likely that Rishabh Pant will be flown in to replace him.

In bad taste: Broadcaster advertisements around India-Pakistan cricket matches have always bordered on xenophobia. But the latest advert by Jazz TV mimicking the release video of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistan has achieved a new low.

On Our Specials

‘For our rights’: In Dantewada’s Kirandul, Raunak Shivhare meets tribals who have been camping out in protest against the contract awarded to Adani Enterprises Ltd to mine the iron ore deposit in the hills in Bailidila. “Destroying this hill means our destruction,” the tribals said. Thousands of them have been participating in the protests and have compelled the Chattisgarh government to halt all work for now.

Contradictory stand: With a majority of western areas in the country reeling under drought-like conditions, newly appointed Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Tuesday said India has enough water in dams and the scarcity is a false hype created by the media. His comments come despite the Centre issuing a “drought advisory” to a few states asking them to use water judiciously. Read Rounak Kumar Gunjan’s report here.

Alarm bells: From Bengaluru, Revathi Rajeevan writes about the heated drama that ensued with 4,000 investors of the I Monetary Advisory jewels trooping to the Shivajinagar showroom over an audio clip in which its managing director announced that he will end life due to a financial setback. Mohammed Mansoor also claimed that he had been threatened by Congress MLA Roshan Baig.

On Reel

The arrest of freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia by UP police has sparked a debate about the authoritarian misuse of laws. News18 explains what the Supreme Court said about Prashant Kanojia's arrest.

Also Watch

