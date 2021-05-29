News18 Daybreak | If Kids Get Covid, We Don't Have Facilities in Place, Say Top Doctors; US Promises to Help India Fight Covid

‘If Kids Get Covid, We Don’t Have Facilities in Place’: Top Doc as Indian Medics Eye Jaishankar’s US Trip for More Vaccines

The antibody cocktail is the best weapon to contain the spread of coronavirus currently and nearly 80 percent of the recipients of the drug might not need hospitalisation on contracting the disease, says Dr Naresh Trehan, one of India’s top doctors. The cocktail drug has also been tested in children above the age of 12 and found effective against the COVID-19, he said. Further, addressing the fears over third coronavirus wave affecting children more, he said while there is hope as vaccines are being tested for the children but at same time there is a realisation that in case kids do get infected, we do not have facilities in place.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met United States Secretary of State Antony Bilken and expressed solidarity amid the testing times of the coronavirus pandemic. The United States and India are working together on many important challenges that are impacting the lives of citizens and are united in the fight against COVID-19, said Bilken. While India expressed gratitude for US aid to tackle the pandemic, Bilken said the US will never forget how India “stood by" them in the initial times of coronavirus.

The Centre on Friday sought services of West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and asked the state government to relieve the officer immediately with a direction to him to report in Delhi on Monday. Bandyopadhyay, a 1987-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, was earlier due to retire on May 31 after completion of 60 years of age. However, he was granted a three-month extension. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday said that he was granted an extension for a period of three months.

As Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to see a steady drop over the last few days, the state government may begin the Unlock process for Mumbai from June 1, say sources. While the timings for relaxations are not likely to full-fledged, several shops may be allowed to stay open in a staggered manner. Though the state government is contemplating on imposing lockdown in 18 ‘Red Zone’ districts till June 15, Mumbai will see relaxations, government sources told CNN-News18 on Friday.

Actor Randeep Hooda has been removed as the ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), United Nation’s environmental treaty, following the controversy over his derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Hooda has been under fire since Wednesday when a nine-year-old video of him making a “joke", which social media users termed casteist and sexist, went viral online. The 43-second-clip from an event organised by a media house in 2012 resurfaced when a Twitter user shared it. The video has Hooda cracking a joke and then laughing along with the audience.

A total of seven persons were killed due to cyclone Yaas in Bihar, even as moderate to heavy rainfall was received in most parts of the state on Friday because of a low pressure area that has been formed across the state in the wake of the cyclonic storm. One person each died in the cyclone in Patna, Darbhanga, Banka, Munger, Begusarai, Gaya and Bhojpur. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths, an official statement said here. Kumar ordered immediate payment of Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of those who died.

