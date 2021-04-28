News18 Daybreak | Immediately Sending Whole Series of Help That India Needs, Biden Says; UP Records Its Highest Single-day Covid Deaths

Maharashtra Adds 66,358 New Covid-19 Cases, 895 People Die - Highest Ever in a Day

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 66,358 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 895 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 44,10,085 and the toll to 66,179, the state health department said. Mumbai recorded 3,999 new cases and 59 deaths, raising the overall tally to 6,35,483 and the toll to 12,920. A total of 67,752 patients were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 36,69,548, a health official said.

Immediately Sending Whole Series of Help That India Needs, Says US President Biden

The United States is sending a whole series of help that India needs in its battle against Covid-19, President Joe Biden said here, reiterating that New Delhi had done the same when his country was in need last year. Biden had spoken at length with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and conveyed solidarity with India in its fight against the viral disease.

‘No Walk-in Jabs to Ensure Physical Distancing’: CoWin Chief as Platform Opens for Registrations Tomorrow

As India braces for the mammoth vaccination drive for all adults from May 1, the Cowin App will be open for registration of eligible adults from tomorrow. The registrations will also be open on Aarogya Setu app. The platforms let a user register at least four family members, including the user, for vaccination. The platform essentially allows users to find the nearest vaccine centre (both government or private centres) and book a slot, as per the availability. Citizens also have the option to update the slot or cancel the appointment altogether.

Indian B.1.617 Covid Variant Found in At Least 17 Countries, Says WHO

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that a variant of Covid-19 feared to be contributing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India has been found in over a dozen countries. The UN health agency said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19 first found in India had as of Tuesday been detected in over 1,200 sequences uploaded to the GISAID open-access database “from at least 17 countries".

At 265, UP Records Its Highest Single-day COVID Death Toll; Nearly 33,000 More Test Positive

Uttar Pradesh Tuesday recorded its highest COVID-19 death toll so far as 265 people succumbed to the disease, while the state added nearly 33,000 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 11,53,097, according to official data. With the fresh fatalities, the total death toll in the state reached 11,678, the data showed. Of the 265 fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded 39, followed by 15 each in Kanpur and Ghaziabad, while Allahabad and Varanasi recorded 13 deaths each.

IPL 2021: Brett Lee Donates Bitcoin to Help Reinforce Oxygen Supplies in India’s Hospitals

After Pat Cummins, his compatriot Brett Lee has too donated in India’s fight against Covid-19. The country is reporting daily cases of three lakhs a day as it grapples with the second wave of the Coronavirus. Lee, who has a huge fan following in India, broke the news on Twitter. “India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart,” Lee said.

