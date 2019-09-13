News18 Daybreak | Imran Khan to Make 'Policy Statement' on Kashmir Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Big Stories

Left red-faced After Baloch activists 'Genocide' claims, Imran Khan set for mega rally in Pak-Occupied Kashmir

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to make a "policy statement" on Kashmir today during his public address at the PoK's capital Muzaffarabad. Khan had on Thursday claimed that 59 countries had joined Pakistan in the Human Rights Council "reinforcing" the demand of the international community on India to lift the restrictions and "protect Kashmiris' rights". The development comes even as Baloch political activists and human rights defenders shredded Pakistan for atrocities and gross human rights violations against Baloch people.

Pakistan denied India second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, MEA says will keep trying

Pakistan has denied India second consular access to former Navy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a military court on the basis of extracted confession of "espionage and terrorism" following a closed trial in April 2017. Hours after Pakistan said that a second consular access to death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav would not be granted, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it will keep trying for full implementation of the verdict by the International Court of Justice, which had directed Pakistan to grant consular access. Following the first consular access, India had said that Jadhav seemed to be under "extreme pressure to parrot a false narrative" supporting the charges slapped on him.

In Other News

Border scuffle: Tensions between India and China flared up over scuffle between their border troops who on Wednesday had engaged in a prolonged confrontation in eastern Ladakh. China, however, hit back by saying that the area where the troops had a standoff is “entirely located” in its territory and under its “effective jurisdiction”.

New diktat: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday told her party colleagues that being active on social media is not enough and the party needs a concrete plan to reach out directly to the people. In her first meeting as the party chief, Gandhi said that it was far more important to reach out to people directly.

Justice served: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the reunion of eight girls, who were residents of a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur where several young women and minors were sexually assaulted, with their families. The bench also ordered that the Bihar government grant compensation and benefits of other welfare schemes for the girls.

DUSU polls: The counting for Delhi University Students' Union polls will take place today, turnout for which was recorded at 39.90 per cent — over four notches down from last year. Sixteen candidates, including 4 women were in the fray this time.

Mamata warns BJP: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took out massive a rally against BJP’s attempt to bring National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country and warned the BJP not to play with fire in the name of NRC. In a veiled attack at the BJP, Banerjee said vested interests are trying to break the backbone of Bengal’s unity on communal lines.

On Our Specials

JDS in turmoil: Days after a senior leader from the Janata Dal (Secular) aired his frustration against HD Kumaraswamy, another lawmaker from the party criticised the former Karnataka Chief Minister. SR Srinivas, JDS legislator from Gubbi constituency, was once known as a staunch follower of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy. But speaking to reporters on Thursday, Srinivas said there would be nothing wrong in sending Kumaraswamy to jail if he had ordered illegal telephone interception during his tenure as chief minister. Sharath Sharma writes about the implications Srivinas’ statement will have on JDS.

It’s downhill from here: India's auto ancillary units hit hard by sales slump as one of the world’s biggest industrial zones sees large-scale shutdowns and lay-offs. Two hundred of 320 workers have been ‘let go’ between July and August from the automotive group Kaizen CNC Centre in Bengaluru. The company has ordered that only 18 of the 120 machines remain operational. Deepa Balakrishnan writes about what lies next for the struggling auto companies.

On Reel

In a bizarre statement, Karnataka Deputy CM Govind Karjol said that accidents are caused by “good and safe” roads and not by bad ones. Find out what else he said here.

