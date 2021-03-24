News18 Daybreak | In Letter to Imran Khan, PM Modi Calls for 'Atmosphere of Trust, Devoid of Terror and Hostility', Maha Min Dhananjay Munde Tests Covid-19 Positive for Second Time

Are You 45+ and Looking to Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19? Here’s All You Need to Know

The government on Tuesday decided to open up vaccination against coronavirus for everybody above 45 years of age from April 1. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said all those who are eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated. As the drive is expanded, the government has come up with key messaging on the matter.

In Letter to Imran Khan, PM Modi Calls for ‘Atmosphere of Trust, Devoid of Terror and Hostility’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan on Tuesday said an atmosphere of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is better for ‘cordial’ relations between India and Pakistan. Referring to the Covid-19 crisis as a “difficult time for humanity,” PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to Khan and the people of Pakistan for “dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Tests Positive for Covid-19 for Second Time

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. This is the second time he got infected by the virus. Munde, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 on June 12, 2020. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi tested positive for Covid-19.

Pfizer Starts Early Stage Clinical Trial Testing of Oral Antiviral Drug for Coronavirus: Report

Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it has started an early-stage clinical trial for an experimental oral antiviral drug for Covid-19. The phase one trial of the drug, PF-07321332, is being performed in the United States, according to the New York-based firm. The drug belongs to the protease inhibitor class of drugs, and it works by blocking an enzyme that the virus needs to replicate in human cells, CNBC reported.

Prasidh Krishna’s Figures are Best by an Indian Debutante

Prasidh Krishna made a huge impact on his debut as he went onto take four wickets against England in the first ODI in Pune. On his way to this match-winning performance, he also became the first Indian debutant to take four wickets and therefore this was also the best bowling figures by any Indian on ODI debut.

Abhishek Bachchan Hits Back at Troll Who Calls Him ‘Good for Nothing’ with ‘Very Beautiful Wife’

Abhishek Bachchan is known for his wit on Twitter and also for his art of giving it back to trolls who pass on mean comments on him. In a recent incident on Twitter, a person called the actor “good for nothing”. The user was commenting on Abhishek’s The Big Bull trailer, which the actor launched earlier this week.