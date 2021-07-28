News18 Daybreak | In Picking Bommai as Karnataka CM, BJP Ticks All Boxes; Centre Summons Chief Secys of Assam and Mizoram as Border Dispute Sours

In Picking Bommai, BSY Strongman and a Known Lingayat Face, BJP Ticks All Boxes

Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Home, Law & Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, has been appointed the Chief Minister of Karnataka following BS Yediyurappa’s resignation on Monday. Bommai, who was also said to be Yediyurappa’s recommendation for the position of CM, belongs to the Sadara Lingayat community. His father, SR Bommai, also served as Karnataka’s Chief Minister. Before foraying into politics, Bommai was an engineer by profession after graduting from B V Bhoomreddy Engineering College in Hubbali and was an industrial entrepreneur.

WHO Has Begun Review Process for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin: Govt

All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted to WHO by Bharat Biotech for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin as of July 9 and the review process by the agency has commenced, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Responding to a question on whether it has come to the notice of the government that COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin used in India is not recognised by many countries, Pawar said the government is aware that Covaxin at present is not part of WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

Pegasus Snooping Issue ‘Most Important’ for IT Panel; Will Question Govt Officials on This: Tharoor

Parliamentary panel on Information Technology will question government officials on allegations relating to suspected phone tapping of politicians, journalists and others using Pegasus spyware, the committee chairman and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday asserting that it is the “most important issue" for many members. The 32-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, for which the listed agenda is “Citizens’ data security and privacy", according to a notification issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Centre Summons Chief Secys of Assam and Mizoram as Border Dispute Sours

The union home ministry has summoned the chief secretaries and DGPs of Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday to discuss border issues, a day after a day after armed clashes left six dead and over 50 injured. The already fragile peace station between the states further soured on Tuesday after leaders from both sides voiced anger over the incident, indicating a turbulent road to peace. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will chair the meeting to discuss the sudden escalation of violence along the Assam-Mizoram border. The meeting of the chief secretaries and Directors General of Police is expected to work on a peace formula so there is no repeat of such violence, a home ministry official said in New Delhi.

India vs Sri Lanka: Krunal Pandya’s Eight Close Contacts in Indian Team Test Negative for COVID-19

The second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday was postponed by a day after the visiting all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him out of the series with seven days of isolation. However, all his eight close contacts, who were isolated, have tested “negative" in the RT-PCR tests. As per Sri Lanka’s health safety protocols, Krunal will not be able to travel back to India with other members of the contingent on July 30 as he will now have to undergo mandatory isolation and obtain a negative RT-PCR report.

Migrant Boat Capsizes off Libya, 57 Thought Dead, Says UN Official

Aboat carrying African migrants capsized off Libya"s coast Monday, leaving at least 57 people presumed dead, a U.N. migration official said. It was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. The vessel left the western coastal town of Khums on Sunday, Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration, said. She said there were at least 75 migrants on board, including women and children. Among the 57 presumed drowned were 20 women and two children, Msehli said.

