News18 Daybreak | India and Pakistan Likely to Clash at UNGA Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

PM Modi and Pak PM Imran Khan likely to face each other over Kashmir issue at UNGA today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak at the United Nations General Assembly today and will be followed by Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Modi is expected to refrain from bringing up the Kashmir contention during his speech, while Khan has vowed to “forcefully present” it before the Assembly. During his “Howdy Modi” address, the Indian prime minister said that removal of Article 370 has irked Pakistan, which is a “breeding ground for terrorists”.

On Thursday, tensions between India and Pakistan flared-up once again after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's opening statement at the meeting of the SAARC Council of Foreign Ministers, saying his country will not engage with India "until and unless" it lifts the "siege" in Kashmir.

EC defers Karnataka bypolls till SC passes order on plea of disqualified MLAs

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court it will defer the bypolls in 15 assembly seats in Karnataka as the hearing of the petitions challenging the disqualification of the rebel lawmakers remains pending in court. The bypolls had been scheduled for October 21, with the results to be declared three days later. While disqualified MLAs termed it as a "relief", the BJP termed it as "first victory" to disqualified MLAs who had sought a stay on the bypolls. On the other hand, both the JD(S) and the congress criticised the EC’s decision saying that it is for the first time that the election commission had voluntarily been read to defer.

In Other News

In denial: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met private-sector lenders and financial institutions which categorically stated they are not facing liquidity crisis and that there is enough demand for loans.

Murder under watch: Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman appeared to accept responsibility for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, telling US television a few months later that it "happened under my watch," but denying any prior knowledge.

Gearing up: The BJP and the Shiv Sena will contest the upcoming Maharashtra elections together, sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday. Both parties over the last few weeks have been attempting to hammer out a seat-sharing agreement, which has been reportedly sealed.

Pune rains: At least 12 people were killed in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after severe rains battered Maharashtra's Pune district. Nearly 10,500 people from several water-logged areas were shifted to safer places following heavy showers in the district.

On Our Specials

Trade Troubles: It is the season of apples. The Jammu fruit mandi, one of the premier markets of its kind in India, would daily receive, on an average, 400 trucks boxes of apples. But now, locals say there is a 90 per cent decline in supply. Aakash Hassan reports how restrictions imposed after Jammu & Kashmir was stripped of its special status have upset the apple trade.

Women’s woes: An all-India study, one of the largest since Independence, has shed new light on the challenges faced by working women in India. The study covered respondents from urban areas, urban slums, rural and tribal areas, areas near international borders, internal conflict zones, etc. Vinay Nalwa writes that the study finds that often there is exploitation and a lack of basic civic amenities at the workplace. ​

On Reel

Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank has been put under regulatory restrictions by the Reserve Bank of India sending the depositors into a state of shock. What do these restrictions on the bank mean?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.