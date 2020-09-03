News18 Daybreak | India Bans 118 Apps Amid Simmering Border Tensions with China; 1,045 Succumb to Covid-19 in 24 Hrs and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

PUBG among 118 mobile apps banned by govt amid border tensions with China, India takes control of strategic heights of north of Pangong Lake

The central government banned 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps, including the popular online multiplayer game PUBG, after a fresh round of border confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh. The Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology said the apps were banned as "they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

Captured: The Indian Army has captured all positions and posts in the Ridge area on the southern bank of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh, government sources told News18. “We haven’t entered their (Chinese) location, but dominated our posts. We are in a dominating position at this point,” a source said.

In Other News

Covid count: India’s COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 37 lakh with 78,357 new instances of the disease reported in a day, while the number of recoveries crossed 29 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 76.98 per cent. The death toll climbed to 66,333 with 1,045 more fatalities reported in 24 hours. India has so far reported 37,69,523 cases of the viral disease.

Revised guidelines: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will launch the first phase of the resumption of metro services from September 7 as permitted under the 'Unlock 4' guidelines. Metro trains will be allowed to operate in a graded manner starting Monday. However, stations in containment zones would remain closed.

Cases withdrawn: The BS Yediyurappa-headed government in Karnataka has decided to withdraw 62 criminal cases which implicated various BJP leaders, including sitting MPs and MLAs even as the law department advised against it.

Poisoned: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attempted murder by poisoning and the aim was to silence him. Testing by a German military lab determined that Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

On Our Specials

Immersive: In the second week of January this year, Beijing reported the first death in an outbreak of a pneumonia-like disease caused by an unknown virus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. The highly contagious pathogen has already infected over 25 million people across continents, claiming more than 840,000 lives and Covid-19 pandemic is now being called the worst global crisis since World War II. Sumit Pande writes about the lessons to be learnt from the three epidemics in last century.

Crossfire: Facebook India Managing Director Ajit Mohan appeared before the Standing Committee for Information Technology on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms. In the meeting, a heated argument took place over the issue of appointments within Facebook and the leanings of its employees, Payal Mehta writes.