News18 Daybreak | India Faced With Dual Covid Challenge- Slow Vaccination, Rising R-Value; Novak Djokovic Wins His 6th Wimbledon Title

India Faced With Dual Covid Challenge — Slow Vaccination, Rising R-Value

In a setback to the country’s efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, the current pace of vaccination has seen a big drop despite the fact that 50 per cent more vaccine doses have been administered under the new vaccination policy that begin on June 21 as compared to the first 20 days of the last month. A total of 9,14,64,483 doses were administered between June 21 to July 10, which were 3,05,57,717 doses more than 6,09,06,766 lakh doses administered in the 20 days between June 1 and June 20. The 20 days, on an average, saw 45,73,224 COVID-19 vaccine doses being daily.

UP’s Fertility Rate Dropped In Past Yrs, More Contraceptive Use: Data As State Unveiled Population Policy

As the Yogi Adityanath government released a new policy to stabilise the population by bringing the total fertility rate (TFR) to 2.1 from its current value of 2.7 by 2026, official data analysed by CNN-News18 shows Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing a decline in the rate for the last several years. The TFR - average number of children born to a woman in her reproductive years - had dropped from 4.06 (1999) to 2.7 (2016) in 17 years in UP, while that of India dropped by just 0.7 during the same period, official data shows.

Novak Djokovic Wins Record-equalling 20th Grand Slam with 6th Wimbledon Title

Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a four-set victory over battling Matteo Berrettini of Italy. The world number one triumphed 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to move level on 20 majors with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. His win also put him three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Grand Slam of all four majors since 1969. “It was more than a battle. He is a true Italian hammer I felt it on my skin," said Djokovic. “It means none of us three will stop. Roger and Rafa are legends they are the reason I am where I am today."

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Javedekar Likely to be Given Top BJP Posts, Role in Poll-Bound States

Former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar could be promoted to senior organisation posts within the BJP soon. The leaders had resigned along with other ministers ahead of the cabinet expansion on July 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to announce new roles for senior former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, ANI quoted sources as saying. These leaders may be appointed as the party’s National General Secretary or Vice President, the sources said.

India Evacuates Diplomats, Security Personnel from Kandahar Consulate as Taliban Advances

India has pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar in Afghanistan in view of the deteriorating security situation and the Taliban gaining control of new areas around the southern Afghan city, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. A special aircraft of the Indian Air Force was sent on Saturday to bring back the Indian diplomats, officials and other staff members including a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, they said.

Covid-19 Lockdown: Delhi, Haryana, Kerala Ease Curbs; Check Measures Taken by Other States

As states across the country witness a slight dip in the number COVID-19 cases, some have started the process of unlock in order to gradually resume various economic activities while others have extended lockdowns with some more relaxations. However, the country still continues to report a high number of cases amid the spread of the Delta variant. With 41,506 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,08,37,222, while the active cases declined to 4,54,118, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here