News18 Daybreak | India Locks Horns with Pakistan at UNHRC and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

India locks horns with Pakistan over Kashmir issue at UNHRC, says it is using forum for malicious agenda

India and Pakistan engaged in a fiery debate on Tuesday in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. While Pakistan blamed the rights body for remaining “indifferent” after the revocation of Article 370, India blamed its neighbouring state over its “offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges”.

Pakistan’s offensive: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his address to the Council demanded that the rights organisation constitute a commission to look into the Kashmir issue. He also said that unhindered access should be given to journalists. Qureshi, incidentally, also referred to J&K as the "Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir".

India’s rebuttal: India’s Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Vijay Thakur Singh slammed Pakistan in a veiled reference saying that there was a need to call out those misusing the UNHRC for their malicious political agenda under the garb of human rights

India once again reiterated that the revocation of J&K’s special status was within the country's sovereign right and entirely an internal matter.

When China chimed in: Earlier this week, Pakistan and China had put out a joint statement in which it underlined the need to settle disputes in Kashmir through dialogue “on the basis of mutual respect and equality”. India, however, rejected the reference to Kashmir.

Knives out in Maharashtra Congress after Urmila Matondkar resigns

The infighting within the Congress was out for everyone to see within hours of actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar tendering her resignation from the grand old party. The actor-turned-politician, who joined the Congress in March this year and contested for the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, quit the grand old party citing “petty in-house politics”. Hours after her exit, senior Congress leader Milind Deora trained his guns at Sanjay Nirupam saying that the Mumbai North leaders must be held accountable.

Kabul churning on 9/11: A rocket exploded at the US Embassy in Afghanistan just minutes into Wednesday, the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States, but officials at the compound declared all-clear about an hour later and reported no injuries.

In solidarity: Leaders of the dominant Vokkaliga community are planning a major demonstration in Bengaluru on Wednesday in a show of support for Congress strongman and former minister DK Shivakumar, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week.

Casteist remark: In an alleged casteist statement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that Brahmins are held in high regard by birth because of their dedication, sacrifice and guidance to other communities. The remark has drawn strong criticism on social media.

Disagreement: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was firing National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton from the post. Bolton, who had been due to give a press conference at the White House less than two hours later, denied being fired and insisted instead that he'd resigned.

iPhone 11 launched: Apple has officially announced the new iPhone 11 which comes with a 6.1-inch Retina Display with the brand new Apple A13 Bionic chipset. There's a dual-camera at the back, with the best of camera performance including 4K at 60fps.

Highest traffic fine ever: A vehicle registered in Rajasthan has created a new record for receiving the highest fine for traffic violations under the new Motor Vehicles Act. Issued in Delhi by Rohini Circle police, the truck has been fined a whopping Rs 1,41,700 for violating traffic rules.

Booming market: India's asset-acquiring habits now have a new parameter— renting. The sum total of these markets is roughly at $ 1.5 billion, close to seven per cent of India's total market cap. Added to this, India's used clothes market provides a business opportunity worth approximately $1 billion. The estimated market worth of this industry alone is an indication of the preferences of Indian consumers. Rounak Kumar Gunjan, however, finds that the sharing market might unknowingly be hurting the country's large manufacturing industry.

Venting it out: Around 53% of sexual abuse incidents in India each year are crimes against boys. Boys are less likely to tell a family member about their experiences with abuse. They are also 89% less likely than girls to reach out for psychiatric support after they have been victims of sexual violence. Ratna Gill writes about how berating male leaders for showing emotions could be the reason why many men don’t reach out for help.

British MPs rejected a second attempt by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday to call an early election to break the Brexit deadlock. Watch to know more.

