News18 Daybreak | India Lodges Protest With Pakistan Over Iftar Party Hostilities and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Updated:June 3, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
News18 Daybreak | India Lodges Protest With Pakistan Over Iftar Party Hostilities and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For
Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria at the Iftar party hosted by him in Pakistan on Saturday.
Today's Big Stories

Intimidating Iftar guests betrays 'all notions of civilised behaviour': India lodges strong protest with Pakistan

The latest controversy between India and Pakistan erupted when guests of Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria’s Iftar party were barred from entering the premise of Serena Hotel in Islamabad.

Pakistani agencies were said to have “laid siege” on the hotel, "harassing, intimidating and turning away hundreds of guests".

India condemns: The Indian High Commission, through a statement, came out in condemnation of the events which it said, “not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct but are against all notions of civilized behavior”.

Several Indian politicians including Shashi Tharoor and Omar Abdullah also criticised the hostile exchange between the two countries, urging that they should move beyond it.

Background: The Pakistani side is said to have taken the action in retaliation to the May 28 incident which unfolded in New Delhi as guests invited to an Iftar party at the Pakistan High Commission were subjected to similar harassment.

CNN-News18 sources have now said that India will raise the matter with Islamabad.

In first visit as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh to meet troops in Siachen

Newly appointed Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Siachen, the highest militarised zone in the world, today to meet the armed forces troops posted there. In his first visit since assuming office, Singh will also interact with army personnel in Srinagar. On his day-long visit, Singh will be accompanied by Army chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officials from the Ministry of defence. The Defence Minister will take stock of the routine operations, including air support provided by the Indian Air Force. 

In Other News

A direct snub: A day after the Donald Trump administration decided to end its preferential treatment for India, the latter expressed its disappointment calling the move unfortunate. The US government took the decision despite an earlier plea lodged by several of its lawmakers.

North strikes?: After backlash from leaders of Tamil Nadu over the inclusion of Hindi language in schools under the draft New Education Policy (NEP), the Ministry of Human Resource Development issued a clarification that it is just a recommendation and not a government policy.

The alliance game: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded its cabinet on Sunday, including eight JD(U) leaders and leaving only one seat for its alliance partner – the BJP. There have been talks of strain in BJP-JD(U) ties ever since Kumar spurned the cabinet berth offer.

ICC World Cup: A good all-round showing from Bangladesh saw them begin their World Cup campaign with a win as they beat South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval, London on Sunday. South Africa could only post 309-8 in reply.

Too little too late: Iran on Sunday ruled out talks with Washington unless it changes its "general behaviour", after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his country was ready for negotiations. Pompeo had softened the US stance following weeks of escalating tensions with Tehran.

Our Specials

A rock and a hard place: The 26-year-old Payal Tadvi, whose suicide on May 22 sent ripples across the country, belonged to a lesser known of Adivasi community - the Tadvi Bhil. Like many in her community, she practised Islam. A ​detailed account of her community paints a picture, which indicates both caste-based and religious discrimination — the double bind that might also have become the​​ metaphorical noose around Payal’s neck. Read Angana Chakrabarti’s report here.

All strategies: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cabinet expansion seems to have served multiple purposes apart from being. what seems to be, a direct snub at its alliance partner – the BJP. With a year left for the Assembly election, he has ensured that he plays the social equation card right. Pankaj Kumar looks at the caste composition of the newly constituted cabinet to deduce how this will aid Kumar in the forthcoming electoral process.

On Reel



George Stevens, the American film director, when assigned to head up the combat motion-picture coverage unit during World War II ended up documenting the Allied forces' advance towards Berlin. Here are the pictures.
