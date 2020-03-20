News18 Daybreak | India Moves to Close Borders; Modi Urges to Observe ‘Janata Curfew’ and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today's Top Story

India Moves to Close Borders; Modi Urges to Observe ‘Janata Curfew’ as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to Four

India reported the death of a COVID-19 patient from Punjab on Thursday taking the toll in the country to four, the Union health ministry said. According to the ministry, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 173.

Global toll: Italy overtook China's coronavirus death toll, with 427 new fatalities taking its total since the first case was registered in February to 3,405. China has officially reported 3,245 deaths since registering the first infection at the end of last year.

Borders sealed: The central government is moving to harden India’s borders and will implement a new travel ban with effect from March 22, banning the arrival of all international flights for a week starting Sunday.

Modi speaks: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to observe a 'Janata Curfew' on March 22. He appealed to all citizens not engaged in providing essential services to stay indoors from 7am till 9pm. He also urged them to express their appreciation for the work being done by those in hospitals, airports, home delivery and the transport sector by ringing their doorbells, banging utensils, or by clapping for five minutes at 5pm on Sunday.

Economic measures: In his address, Modi also announced the constitution of an economic response task force led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to look into the economic distress arising out of the pandemic. He said the task force will ensure that all steps are taken to reduce the economic difficulties and the measures are effectively implemented.

Kerala announces relief package: One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala, taking the total number of cases to 25, as the Left government announced a Rs 20,000 crore financial package to tide over the present crisis being faced by the southern state in the wake of the virus outbreak. The multi-crore special package includes Rs 500 crore health package, Rs 2,000 crore loans and free ration.

On Our Specials

Strategy change?: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) last week announced it had begun testing random samples of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory-like illness to check for community transmission of coronavirus. The apex body started by testing 150 samples at 13 of its laboratories. In its second round of random testing, the ICMR picked up over 1,020 samples out of which 500 have already returned negative. However, experts have questioned if the size of the random samples is enough to detect community transmission on time. ICMR scientists have justified the sample size.

Word of caution: Dr Sanjeev Choubey, a resident of Noida, has been living in Shanghai for eight years and stayed back when the Covid-19 outbreak began to continue working at a hospital. Nikhil Ghanekar reports that having experienced the lockdown and patients from up close, Choubey feels locking down Hubei province and other major cities in China was absolutely essential to control the spread of the virus. However, he is quick to add that "discipline of the citizens, surveillance and strict enforcement" made the lockdown a success.

On Reel

<style>.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }</style><div class='embed-container'><iframe src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/h-ket9pxq_o' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen></iframe></div>

For the first time COVID-19 deaths in Europe have exceeded the toll in Asia. Death toll in Europe has crossed 3,400 mark, with Italy contributing the most of it with 2,503 deaths. Watch to know more.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.